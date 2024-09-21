Free Bet Streak on the Betfair Exchange: How to get involved and can you beat the Betfair Tipsters?

This Saturday Betfair are offering you the chance to start at free bet streak by placing a £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange.

Even if that first bet loses, you will be credited with a £10 free bet to begin your streak, and then have the chance to earn free bets on the Exchange for the next seven days.

We have collated some of the best tips from our football tipsters to inspire you to get your streak underway by placing your qualifying bet on any sport on Saturday 21st September, but before we get into those, let us walk you through how to get involved.

How does Betfair's Free Bet Streak offer work?

Opt-in on the Betfair Exchange promo page or bet banners on the Exchange homepage Place a £10 bet on any sport on the Exchange on Saturday Sepember 21st. Your first cash bet will qualify for the offer. When your qualifying bet settles (as a winner or loser), you will be credited with a £10 free bet on the Exchange within 24 hours. Your Free Bet Streak begins with your first £10 free bet, to use on any Exchange market (minimum odds apply). The way to keep the streak going is to keep on winning. If your free bet wins, you will earn another £10 free bet, alongside your winning returns. If you lose, your streak is over. You will continue to receive another free bet every time your free bet settles as a winner for a maximum of 7 days after the initial free bet has been awarded.

For more details, what bets qualify on who is eligible to take part, head to our T&Cs page here.

Saturday football tips from Betfair's tipsters

With West Ham's German forward Niclas Füllkrug still fighting for full fitness, I'll look elsewhere for home goalscorers.

The one I like is Mohammed Kudus, who looks ready to open his account for the season. The Ghanaian so nearly did that against Manchester City when smashing the post after a fast West Ham break.

With Chelsea lacking defensive solidity, he should get plenty of chance to run and roam and I'll back him at 3/1 for a goal.

Recommended Bet Back Mohammed Kudus to Score EXC 4.0

Scott Parker praised the 'grit, determination and battling spirit' of his side last weekend. Burnley executed the perfect away performance at Elland Road with the former Bournemouth boss maintaining his impressive record of picking up results as the underdog. This is a completely different situation and the home fans will be hoping that Parker has the versatility to mix things up.

The Lancastrians have dropped points in two of their last three games and they still look a little disjointed at times. Their performance against Cardiff was far from accomplished and they don't look particularly comfortable when they are drawn into a shoot-out style contest. Nevertheless, the hosts have ample attacking talent, many of whom are yet to hit their stride this season. They should have too much for Portsmouth's defence.

Pompey have endured an incredibly tough start to the season and their fixtures aren't getting any easier. John Mousinho's side have collected just three points, yet they've received plenty of credit for their performances. Against West Brom, they gave away a sloppy goal and created numerous chances before their heads dropped in the second half.

Away from home, they've taken points from visits to Elland Road and the Riverside, despite facing 34 shots accumulatively in those matches. They are likely to give Burnley a fair few chances, yet they won't be afraid to push forward at every opportunity. It should result in a fairly open game.

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Goals EXC 1.81

The main reason that PSG would still be worth supporting even if they're voluntarily below-strength is because their 'reserves' have already impressed in 2023-24. Milan Skriniar, Kang-in Lee, and Randal Kolo Muani are not first-choice players at PSG, but all have done well when drafted into the team this season.

If some or all of the players named above - and potentially others as well - start for PSG this weekend, they'll be keen to take their opportunity to show the manager what they can do. Good motivation levels, coupled with the fact that PSG's second-string players are better than most Ligue 1 sides' first-choice players, makes us confident of backing the visitors.

Reims won 2-1 at Nantes last weekend but, on the balance of play, were lucky to do so. Under manager Luka Elsner, they'll work hard to frustrate PSG, but their chances of doing so over the 90 minutes are slim.

As is the case almost every weekend, PSG are short odds to win. If the 1.51/2 on Paris collecting all three points is too short for you, back them on the Asian Handicap. With our pick, you'll get your stakes back if PSG win by a single goal, and make a profit if the Ligue 1 champions go on to win by two or more goals."

Recommended Bet Back Paris SG -1.0 Asian Handicap EXC 1.75

