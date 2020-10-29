Football Tips: Best bets from the Football...Only Bettor team

Listen here and read below for a summary of the best bets

Champions League

Kevin: "After beating RB Leipzig 5-0, Manchester United are pretty much through from Group H, aren't they?"

Mark: "I've seen enough from Istanbul Basaksehir - United's next opponents - to think they can cause problems so I don't think qualification is cut and dry for the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team. But they're definitely in a strong position."

Jake: Man City 5/15.8 have looked impressive in their Champions League matches. But Bayern Munich 3/14.0 are rightly favourites to win the CL again. Their squad looks stronger than it was last season and they're an absolute juggernaut in attack."

Mark: "Juventus 19/120.0 are having teething problems under Andrea Pirlo but Barcelona 14/115.0 played well in their win against Juve. I wonder whether the atmosphere will change around the club now that Josep Bartomeu has resigned as Barca president. When you look at what Barca have in attack, there's more room for improvement there than at Juve.

Premier League - Next manager to leave

Kev: "Is Slaven Bilic 23/10 deserved favourite?"

Jake: "West Brom have been slowly improving, so he's not who I would have as favourite. My favourite would be Scott Parker 12/5. Fulham have probably been the worst team in the Premier League so far."

Kev: "What do you think about Frank Lampard at 17/2?"

Mark: "Chelsea would be foolish to ditch him so soon after making massive outlays on players. They need to give him until Christmas to find a formula that works with his new players. He's a club legend but, if Chelsea are adrift in the title race by Christmas, questions will be asked."

Kevin's Same Game Multiple: Both teams to score in Spurs v Brighton and Son to score

Premier League weekend bets

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Mark: "Wolves are a second-half team. Palace are reasonably limited, they like to play on the counter-attack. This could be a slow-burner so 0-0 at half-time and under 2.5 goals at around 7/42.7 appeals."

Liverpool v West Ham

Mark: "Teams news is key - especially the fitness of Michail Antonio. Liverpool look vulnerable defensively and, if fit, Antonio can cause them problems. I'm quite excited about this West Ham team and think they can land a blow here. West Ham +1.5 appeals but, with the Hammers' terrible record at Anfield in mind, I'm going for Liverpool and both teams to score at around 6/42.5."

Aston Villa v Southampton

Jake: "The market has got this wrong. Saints have come good in recent weeks, with an impressive with over Everton. I can see Southampton being awkward opponents for Villa. Taking Saints or the draw and over 1.5 on the same game multi at around 4/51.8 is a good play."

Manchester United v Arsenal

Mark: "Arsenal are a massive work in progress. Mikel Arteta's honeymoon is coming to an end. They've made progress defensively but now fans want to see progress in attack. United are fair favourites. I'd rather oppose goals. Under 2.5 goals would probably be my play but I'd prefer to wait and see the team news."



Jake: "Arsenal aren't pretty to watch and will set up like Chelsea at Old Trafford last weekend. The team news is crucial, whether Solskjaer sticks with a conservative set up in midfield or goes for a more attacking selection. Under 2.5 is massively under-priced at 11/102.1."

Leicester v Leeds

Mark: "Interesting game. I'm impressed by Leeds. Their lack of European involvements give them an advantage over opponents. Leicester are in Athens on Thursday night, alhough this is on Monday and gives them an extra day to recover. Leicester have been flattered by their results. Leeds Draw No Bet at even money or Leeds and under 3.5 goals at evens."

Jake: "I agree that Leeds are the smart play. 'Hat-trick Bamford' is defying the expected goals data. He's gone from under-performer in the Championship to over-performer in the Premier League. Leeds double chance and under 3.5."

Bundesliga

Kevin: "FC Koln have been terrible so far and host Bayern Munich on Saturday. Keep an eye on team news and, if Leroy Sane starts for the champions, back him at 5/4 to score.

"Another bet I fancy is Hertha Berlin draw/no bet at Wolsfburg. Hertha's performances have been better than their results suggest. Wolfsburg are not as good as the market is suggesting."

Serie A

Roma v Fiorentina

Jake: "Roma have made a decent start to the campaign and look too big at 10/111.9 to win this. They're averaging 2.3 expected goals."

Mark: "I can see Jake's angle but prefer a goals route. In 40% of Serie A matches this season there's been five goals or more. Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at about 8/111.75."

Bologna v Cagliari

Mark: "I'm expecting goals. Bologna are good going forward but a mess in defence. Cagliari have scored in 17 of 22 away games since start of last season. They like to play front foot football. Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 8/111.75."

La Liga - Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad

Jake: "Sociedad are too big at 6/42.52. That may be because they play in the Europa League on Thursday night. I could take Sociedad at draw no bet at slightly odds-on. That might be the safer play."

