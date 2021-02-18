Football Tips: Best bets from the Football...Only Bettor podcast team

On this week's Football...Only Bettor host Kevin Hatchard and guests Mark O'Haire and Mark Stinchcombe discuss the latest Champions League betting and pick their best bets for this weekend's action in the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga and more.

The team also pick their latest podcast treble bet.

Mbappe fires PSG into Champions League contention

Mark Stinchcombe: Kylian Mbappe looks like the Brazilian Ronaldo reincarnated. He's a future multiple Ballon D'Or winner. Before PSG won 4-1 on Tuesday, I'd long fancied them for their tie against Barcelona. In terms of the outright winner market, it seems mad to me that Bayern Munich are out to 5.24/1 before they've played a knockout match.

Mark O'Haire: You can only put Bayern's price down to Man City's 4.03/1 momentum.

Kevin Hatchard: Why is there so much support Chelsea to qualify against Atletico Madrid ahead of next week's first leg?

MS: If I was to bet, I'd take Atletico to qualify at evens, because they're the perfect team to have on your side in a knock-out tie. They've had a settled team for four or five years. At Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel is still working out how he wants to set up at the back and he hasn't settled on a first choice goalkeeper.

MO: I was impressed this week by Porto's tenacity and thought Juve were architects of their own downfall. But I wouldn't bet against Juve turning it around in the second leg.

It's Fulham or Newcastle for Premier League relegation

MS: It's between Fulham 1.635/8 and Newcastle 3.052/1 for the third relegation place in the Premier League. Fulham aren't winning many but they're picking up points here and there. If I were to have a bet - and there isn't a bet there that I'm desperate to take - I'd be looking at Newcastle. Callum Wilson is a big loss for them.

Premier League - weekend's best bets

Liverpool v Everton

KH: After Liverpool's defeat at Leicester, Jurgen Klopp was briefly favourite in the next Premier League manager to leave market and he's still 11/2. Are people making lazy comparisons with what happened at the end of Klopp's time at Dortmund?

MS: Yes. Next Manager to Leave is what we call a soft market - it doesn't take a lot of money to move the odds.

MO: As for this weekend's match. Everton are erratic and they don't fill me with much confidence. I'm not keen on them despite Liverpool's problems. The Reds are still the better team and will win. Liverpool to win and under 4.5 goals at 1.768/11.

MS: For 16 games in a row Everton have been out-shot. Ancelotti doesn't have a set style or formation . Klopp has won six out of seven at home against Everton. The match odds are ok and I agree with Mark's bet to boost the price.

West Ham v Tottenham

MS: The match odds of 2.89/5 on Spurs are crazy. Tottenham at 10/11 in Draw No Bet is the way I'm going. The only way we lose our money is if West Ham win.

MO: I disagree and am happy to go against Spurs. Last week's defeat to Man City was alarming for Spurs. It's four defeats in five in the Premier League. Playing away in the Europa League on Thursday could leave them tired. I like West Ham. They know exactly what they're supposed to be doing and the same cannot be said of Spurs. West Ham double chance and under 3.5 goals at 1.910/11.

Arsenal v Man City

MS: I'm very keen on the away side here. Everyone knows they've won their last 17 matches. They have won nine of their last 10 against Arsenal who have a day less rest after playing in the Europa League. I'm backing Man City and under 4.5 goals at 1.748/11.

MO: I enjoyed how Arsenal played in beating Leeds last weekend. Under Arteta they are moving in the right direction. Arsenal have scored just once against the top three this season. City to win and under 4.5 goals at 1.748/11.

Crystal Palace v Brighton

MO: A lot of people will shudder at Brighton at odds-on. Defensively they've been brilliant and, against a Palace team without Wilfried Zaha, Brighton will dominate. Odds of 2.8815/8 on Brighton to win to nil does appeal - they've kept five clean sheets in six.

Derby weekend in Italy and Germany

Milan v Inter

MO: Milan were terrible in defeat to Spezia. Inter are starting to look like an Antonio Conte team again and Romelu Lukaku is looking unplayable. I'm looking forward to this match and, without the team news, I'm edging towards Inter.

MS: The match odds are about right, with Inter 11/10. I would side with Inter but it's not a massive opportunity. I like Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to both get carded - they squared up in the Coppa Italia game a few weeks ago and it could happen again. We should be able to get a nice price on this.

Schalke v Dortmund

MS: Schalke have lost eight out of eight against the top four this season by an aggregate score of 34-2. They don't have many shots and they conceded over 16 shots a game. They haven't scored in six of their last eight at home. Dortmund -1 at 1.8910/11 is the bet.

Best of the European leagues



MO: At Lazio, Simone Inzaghi is building a reputation as one of the best coaches in Italy while Claudio Ranieri's Sampdoria lack cohesion. If Lazio field close to their best 11, they will beat Sampdoria easily this weekend, so I'll back Lazio and over 1.5 goals at 1.875/6.

KH: In the Bundesliga, I fancy Wolfsburg -1 at 2.26/5 against Arminia Bielefeld. Wolfsburg have been a machine in the last few weeks and I really fancy them here.

MS: Bayern are out to 1.855/6 for their match against Frankfurt. That's an overreaction to their draw against Arminia, although Frankfurt have had a good season. This is a good price for Bayern even without Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry.

MO: In the Dutch Eredivise, both teams to score at 7/5 in Venlo v AZ Alkmaar appeals to me. Venlo hit the headlines for their 13-0 defeat earlier in the season but they offer a lot going forward and the goal expectancy is high for this match. Alkmaar are playing good football and if there is another bet it's them to win and both teams to score.

MO: Aberdeen v Kilmarnock should be one of the worst games on the coupon. Aberdeen are in need of a refresh and Kilmarnock are in the middle of a big slump. They generate very little in the final third. Kilmarnock have falied to score in half their matches while Aberdeen have kept clean sheets in half their fixtures. Both teams to score 'No' at 1.855/6.