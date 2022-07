Chapecoense v Gremio

Tuesday 22:30

In Sweden yesterday, Hammarby won 3-0 at Varbergs to bring home our bet on both teams not to score.

We've come to Brazil today for the sole game from second-tier Serie B. Chapecoense and Gremio were both relegated from the top flight last season, but one of them has adapted more quickly to life at a lower level - and we fancy they could nab all three points tonight.

Chapecoense (W5-D7-L8) are down in 14th. At Arena Conda the Big Green are W1-D3-L5 - the worst home record in the 20-team division. They've lost five of the last seven, failing to score in 5/8.

Gremio (W9-D9-L2) are running second in the table. They've got a remarkable W1-D8-L1 away record at the moment, but might just have enough firepower to blow past today's weak hosts - who have conceded at least twice in 4/7 home matches. At slightly better than evens, we'll take Gremio to nick the spoils.