Football Accumulator Tips: Back Villa in 'Match Odds 90' Acca at 3/1 on Saturday

Leg 1 - Back Aston Villa to beat Ipswich @ 1/3 1.33

Kieran McKenna's bid for survival with Ipswich took a big hit with their loss to Southampton at home in their last Premier League match. Ipswich find themselves 3 points from safety and need to start picking up points quickly if they aren't to fade out of the relegation race entirely. The games don't get any easier for the Tractor Boys with Ipswich hosting Tottenham before making the trip to Old Trafford following this game at Villa Park.

Aston Villa have only lost 1 of their 12 games at Villa Park this season, Unai Emery's side have won 6 of these games which is slightly underwhelming and suggests that they can struggle to kill off sides but should be able to put that to one side here against an Ipswich side that have only won 2 of their 11 games on the road this season, conceding 23 goals in the process.

Ipswich have lost each of their last 4 Premier League games by an aggregate score of 14-2, it's hard to see how Ipswich can cope with the attacking talent and depth Villa possess, particularly with the January additions that add another element to their attack which Kieran McKenna's side will struggle to find answers for.

Leg 2 - Back Dortmund to beat Bochum @ 4/7 1.57

It's been a disappointing domestic campaign for Dortmund this season, the disciples of the yellow wall have only won 8 of their 21 Bundesliga games this season which leaves them 11th in the table and ultimately cost Nuri Sahin his job as manager. However, there are recent green shoots for Dortmund under the tutelage of new boss Niko Kovac which includes winning the first leg of their Champions League playoff tie 3-0 in a commanding performance.

Dortmund have stopped the rot in recent weeks following a run of four successive defeats, they've only lost 1 of their last 5 games managing to win three of these games. There is an opportunity to build on that momentum here up against Bundesliga's bottom-placed side in Bochum.

Bochum have only won 2 of their 21 Bundesliga games this season and really struggle to keep the opposition out as shown by the fact they've conceded 46 goals across these league games which is the second worst defensive record in the Bundesliga.

Despite their issues in the Bundesliga this season, Dortmund still managed to run out 4-2 winners in the initial league meeting between these sides. They were pretty dominant in the game as evidenced by the xG battle (3.25-1.27) and registered six big chances to Bochum's two.

Leg 3 - Back Atl Madrid to beat Celta Vigo @ 4/11 1.36

The La Liga title race is reaching a crucial period of the season, Atletico Madrid currently find themselves just one point behind local rivals Real Madrid and have the opportunity to continue to put pressure on Carlo Ancelotti's side with the home side entering this game in great form, particularly at home.

Diego Simeone's side have always been tough to beat and this is reflected in their defensive record this season, Atletico Madrid have conceded just 15 goals across their 23 La Liga games this season - the best defensive record in the Spanish top flight. Their home form is particularly impressive, winning 9 of their 12 home games and drawing the other 3, also a record that tops the rankings in La Liga this season.

Celta Vigo could really struggle to break down this Atletico Madrid side, they've only scored 13 goals across their 11 away games in La Liga this season. Celta Vigo have also only managed one win in their last five games across all competitions. In the initial league meeting between these sides, Atletico Madrid ran out 1-0 winners in quite a cagey affair. Atletico Madrid are used to these types of games and usually find a way to claim all three points.

Leg 4 - Back Monaco to beat Nantes @ 8/15 1.53

Monaco have lost their way a little in recent weeks with back-to-back losses which has opened the door slightly for the chasing pack in Ligue 1 with the race for a European spot still a tight one as we enter the latter stages of the Ligue 1 season. This home game offers an opportunity for Monaco to restore that buffer and deflate the teams chasing them against a Nantes side that sit just outside the relegation zone.

Monaco have won 7 of their 11 home games in Ligue 1 this season, only Nice and PSG can boast better home records in the division. They tend to find the back of the net with ease at home with 21 goals scored across these 11 fixtures. By contrast, Nantes have only won 2 of their 11 games on the road this season. They are drawing a significant number of these games (5) but do tend to come unstuck against some of the better sides in the division.

The initial meeting between these sides ended in a 2-2 which is a result that isn't reflective of how dominant Monaco were in that particular encounter. Monaco had the majority of the ball (69%) and created far more than their opponents as we can see by the gap in xG between the sides (3.59-0.81).

