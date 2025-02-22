Football Accumulator Tips: Back Arsenal in 'Match Odds 90' Acca at 5/1 on Saturday

Promotion-chasing Black Cats can get us off to a good start

Leg 1 - Back Sunderland to beat Hull @ 4/7 1.57

Sunderland's last minute defeat to Leeds last time out will have hurt, but as bruising as that defeat was, they will need to get back to winning ways quickly with there already being a sizeable gap between themselves and Sheffield United, who currently occupy the automatic promotion positions.

The Black Cats are unbeaten at the Stadium of Light across their 16 games in the Championship this season, managing to win 10 of these encounters. Only Sheffield United and Leeds can boast a better home record in the division than Regis Le Bris' side, who have scored 28 goals across these fixtures, conceding just 12.

This will be an uphill battle for Hull who have lost 8 of their 15 away fixtures in the Championship this season and were marginally beaten by Sunderland earlier in the campaign. Hull have managed to win just 1 of their last 5 games across all competitions and face the unlucky task of having to play a Sunderland side that will be motivated to put the loss against Leeds last week behind them.

Leg 2 - Back Lazio to beat Venezia @ 8/13 1.61

Lazio have won 7 of their 12 away games in Serie A this season, a record that matches their current league position in the Italian top flight, with only 4 sides boasting a better away record than Marco Baroni's side.

They face a Venezia side who currently sit second from bottom in Serie A and have not benefited from home comforts this campaign, winning just 3 of their 12 games at home this season. Lazio are unbeaten across their last 3 games across all competitions which is a run that includes thrashing bottom placed side Monza 5-1 and claiming a draw against league leaders Napoli, suggesting that the away side enter this game with confidence.

Lazio ran out 3-1 winners in the initial meeting between these sides earlier in the season despite going a goal down early on. They were able to create chances with ease as evidenced by their xG of 2.39 and 5 big chances in the game. Venezia will struggle to deal with Lazio's attacking quality here which should result in a victory for the travelling side.

Leg 3 - Back Arsenal to beat West Ham @ 2/9 1.22

There is always a lot of noise around Arsenal but Mikel Arteta's side have been on a solid run of form in the Premier League and will be encouraged by Liverpool's stumble with dropped points against Aston Villa and Everton in recent weeks, making the title race a bit more interesting than it was a few weeks ago.

Arsenal have won 8 of their 12 home games in the Premier League this season, a home record only bettered by their title rivals. Arsenal's success comes from control, Arteta is a master at getting his side to manage the tempo of the game which allows them to dictate proceedings in the absence of world class attacking players that can make the difference. The success Arsenal have had in recent years has come as a result of the team functioning well and they can continue that trend here against a West Ham side that is yet to find their feet under Graham Potter.

West Ham are without a win in their last 4 games across all competitions, a run that has included 3 losses, suggesting that this task is coming a bit too soon for the Hammers who have struggled on the road throughout the campaign, winning just 3 of their 12 away assignments in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal ran out 5-2 winners in the initial meeting between these sides at the London Stadium and they should still have enough to run out comfortable winners again in this London Derby.

Leg 4 - Back Atletico Madrid to beat Valencia @ 5/6 1.84

The La Liga title race looks like it could go down to the wire, making each game from here on crucial to Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid's chances of lifting the title at the end of the campaign. Atletico Madrid find themselves just 1 point behind the giants of Spanish football, with Diego Simeone's side ready to take advantage of any slip ups as they have in previous campaigns.

They face a Valencia side who are fighting for their lives at the foot of the La Liga table in a race that is just as tight as the title tussle in Spain's top flight. Carlos Corberan's appointment as head coach has definitely made them more secure, but Valencia have struggled to compete with Spain's elite throughout the campaign - as evidenced by their recent 5-0 defeat to Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid's success this season has come as a result of their defensive resilience, they've only conceded 16 goals across their 24 La Liga fixtures this season - the best defensive record in the division. They also boast the best away defensive record in the division (8 goals conceded), meaning that Valencia will face an uphill battle if they are to find the back of the net here.

Atletico Madrid ran out 3-0 winners in the initial meeting between these sides earlier in the season, Diego Simeone's side were convincing in victory and should be able to repeat the feat here.

