Football Accumulator Tips: Back 4/1 Treble on Saturday

Brentford's away struggles are evident

Hearts back at home and should be strong

EK look to become SPFL club for the first time

Bournemouth v Brentford (Sat, 15:00)

Leg #1 - Bournemouth to win

Bournemouth will welcome Brentford to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Andoni Iraola has had an incredible first season at Bournemouth, with his side looking likely to finish in the Premier League's top half. The hosts have been exceptional at the Vitality Stadium in recent months, winning four and drawing one of their last five home fixtures, looking strong at both ends across these outings, scoring an average of 2.4 goals per game while conceding an average of just 1.2.

Brentford, who finished ninth last season, have had a very disappointing 2023/24 campaign, currently finding themselves in sixteenth place. Thomas Frank's side have lost six of their nine away matches in 2024, whilst when travelling to top half Premier League sides, their struggles can be seen, conceding an average of 2.5 goals per game while scoring an average of just 1.

With Bournemouth's impressive home record and Brentford's struggles in away territory, everything points towards the hosts winning here.

Hearts v Dundee (Sat, 15:00)

Leg #2: Hearts to win & Over 1.5 goals

Both teams are locked in their positions of 3rd and 6th respectively, but this could be conducive to a football match with a bit of freedom and expression about it.

Dundee achieved their seasonal aim with qualification into the top six, and they should rightfully be pleased with that after promotion last season, but they are already finding the going tough in the top half shoot-out. The Dark Blues have already lost their first two since the divide, both at home where their form has been the strongest as well.

Hearts have played their two Championship group matches away from home so far, drawing with Kilmarnock and losing to Celtic, but their home form has been strong of late, and for most of this season. At Tynecastle, they have averaged 1.89 points per game and are nine games unbeaten at home. The only non-Old Firm team that Hearts have lost to at home were Motherwell in early September.

From a goals perspective, Dundee have scored in those two recent home defeats, so they are still creating chances, and although Hearts haven't scored in three matches including the Scottish Cup semi-final, at home they have scored in each of their last nine, including two or more in seven of those.

Hearts have created more than 1.5 xG in each of their last ten at home, and are running at a +0.2 xG differential, which means they are creating more than their visitors. Dundee are at -0.6 xG differential for their last ten away matches and have conceded over 1 xG in each of their last ten away matches.

East Kilbride v Stranraer (Sat, 15:00)

Leg #3: East Kilbride to win

Expect East Kilbride to take their first big step towards becoming an SPFL club for the first time on Saturday when they play host to Stranraer.

There has been huge investment in the club to gear them up to play in the league, and already this season they have taken two league scalps in cup competitions. In the Lowland League, meanwhile, they won an impressive 26 of their 34 league matches, including 13 of 17 at home.

EK's home record should be a major edge in this encounter; Stranraer have travelled horrendously this season. From their 18 road trips, they have picked up only one victory and scored only 11 goals, losing on 12 occasions.

Stranraer's form also flatters them. Although they have lost only one of their last four, each of those fixtures was against an opponent with next to nothing to play for. On Saturday, they will find themselves up against a team seeking to play the game of their lives.

A lack of firepower from the visitors is especially concerning. They have been shutout in four of their last five matches, while they have been robust defensively in that time, they will play a hungry opponent that has scored 42 goals across 17 home fixtures.

