Football Accumulator Tips: Back 4/1 Match Odds 90 acca across Europe on Saturday

Leg 1 - Back Bristol City to beat Preston @ 8/11 1.73

The final day of the Championship is always a hectic occasion and Bristol City find themselves right in the eye of the storm, needing all three points to confirm a spot in the playoffs with the chasing pack of Millwall, Blackburn and Middlesbrough all within a chance of making the playoffs after Bristol City's little wobble in form which has seen them lose against Luton and Leeds.

Crucially, both of these games were away from home which is something that City have struggled with all season. Liam Manning's side have only won four games on the road across their 23 games this season so it wasn't a surprise to see them fall against Luton and Leeds, both sides that had something to fight for at either end of the Championship table.

They have been a lot more reliable at home, only Sheffield United, Leeds and Burnley boast a better home record than Bristol City in the Championship this season, which is a massive part of why they find themselves in a position to reach the playoffs. They will need one final push, a point may be enough but securing all three would put it beyond doubt. They've only lost three games at home all season.

They face a Preston side that has only won three of their 22 games on the road in the Championship, conceding 35 goals in the process. Bristol City ran out 3-1 winners in the initial meeting between these sides and can replicate that result here, which may end up sending Preston down.

Leg 2 - Back Everton to beat Ipswich @ 4/9 1.44

Everton may not have much to fight for in the league but their games at Goodison Park are still worth paying attention to, seeing as this is the penultimate game at the iconic stadium before the Toffees make the move to Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium next season. The atmosphere at Goodison Park for the last few games of the campaign should be electric which aids Everton in wishing for a positive send off, a likely possibility seeing as their last two home games of the season are against already relegated sides.

Ipswich have really fallen away in recent weeks with their 3-0 defeat to Newcastle last time out confirming their relegation to the Championship, meaning that the three that came up last season have gone crashing back down with not much resistance - there is a 15 point gap between Ipswich in 18th and West Ham in 17th.

Everton ran out 2-0 winners in the initial meeting between these sides at Portman Road and can overcome a period of inconsistent form against a poor Ipswich side that has only won three of their 17 away games in the Premier League this season. The average position of Everton's last five opponents in the Premier League is 3.8, which indicates that they've had quite difficult fixtures recently and their form should pick up against a side that will already be looking ahead to their Championship campaign next term.

Leg 3 - Back Reading to beat Barnsley @ 4/7 1.57

Most of the narratives in League One are settled, Birmingham wrapped up the league title weeks ago and Wrexham secured the other automatic promotion spot with their win over Charlton last weekend. Relegation is also settled with Crawley, Bristol Rovers, Cambridge and Shrewsbury dropping down to League Two.

The one battle yet to be settled involves Reading and their push for a playoff spot, it's a straight shootout between Leyton Orient and Reading for the final playoff position. Orient travel to Huddersfield who don't have anything to play for but Reading may just have the advantage seeing as they are playing at home on the final day of the season.

Reading have won 14 of their 22 games at home this season, a steady record for a league as chaotic as League One - only four sides have amassed more points at home. They face a Barnsley side which is now under the tutelage of Conor Hourihane, who has instilled a more attacking minded approach for the final few games of the season, but this isn't quite producing results - they've only won one of their last five games in League One.

Leg 4 - Back Dortmund to beat Wolfsburg @ 1/4 1.25

Dortmund's domestic recovery under Niko Kovac has been admirable, they come into this game having won their last three matches across all competitions, including beating Barcelona 3-1 in the Champions League which wasn't enough to progress in the tie, but showed the level this Dortmund team is currently playing at.

They take on a Wolfsburg side that have really fallen off the pace in recent weeks, failing to win any of their last five games, losing four of these encounters, which has really harmed their pursuit to finish in a European position. Dortmund sit 6th in the Bundesliga but only three points separates them from Freiburg in 4th, which would ensure Champions League football for next season.

Dortmund have won nine of their 15 games at Signal Iduna Park in the Bundesliga this season, they haven't had too many issues at home, it has been on the road where they have struggled but with that being said, they still managed to run out 3-1 winners in the initial league meeting between these sides back in December.

Recommended Bet Back Bristol City, Everton, Reading and Dortmund all to win SBK 4/1

