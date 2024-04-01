Football Accumulator Tips: Andy Robson's Easter Monday 9/2 treble

Mansfield can regain winning ways

Roma can win on their travels

Leeds promotion push to continue against Hull

Leg 1: Mansfield v Accrington, Monday, 15:00

Tip: Mansfield to win + Over 2.5 goals @ 10/11 1.91

Mansfield will be keen to get straight back on the winning trail after their disappointing loss in North Wales on Friday against a formidable Wrexham.

A win there would've gone a long way to securing promotion back into League One for the first time since 2002. It has been a long journey for Stags fans and their fans will be keen for them to get back to winning ways, and, given recent home form it looks a good bet.

Mansfield have won the xG battle in their last five home matches by margins of approximately 2.0, 1.6, 2.4, 0.8, and 1.4. This is a level of domination rarely seen at League Two level and is enough to inspire confidence in them to get the better of Accrington in chance creation. Among those last five matches at home has been a 9-2 win, a 5-1 win, and 3-2 win, all of which would easily allow this bet to collect.

The other side of the bet is that Accrington have little motivation to end the season. Their away record has been poor recently, carrying a -0.5xG differential over their last ten away games. They have suffered 1-3, 0-4, 1-2, 1-2 and 1-2 losses in that time, indeed all of their losses in the last ten away went over 2.5 goals.

The final piece of evidence in support of this bet is that Mansfield have by far the highest xG in the league since the turn of the year, and all season long, averaging over 2xG per match.

Leg 2: Lecce v Roma, Monday 17:00

Tip: Roma to Win @ 8/11 1.73

Lecce will welcome Roma to the Via del Mare on Monday evening.

Lecce have struggled in 2024, losing seven of their eleven league matches thus far. This dismal run of form has kept the hosts caught up in the Serie A relegation battle, currently sitting four points clear of the relegation zone. Lecce have had difficulties when facing stronger opposition at home, failing to win any of their home matches against any of the league's top five sides.

Roma have excelled under the management of Daniele De Rossi, winning seven of his first nine league games in charge. As a result of this, the visitors have a huge chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League, finding themselves just three points behind fourth place.

The visitors are unbeaten when playing away from home under De Rossi, displaying their strengths at both ends, scoring an average of 2.75 goals per match while conceding an average of just 1.

Roma won 2-1 when the two sides met earlier in the season, with this game seeing the victors control possession. We expect the visitors to pick up all three points here.

Leg 3: Leeds v Hull, Monday 20:00

Tip: Leeds to win + Over 1.5 goals @ 4/6 1.67

Leeds should bounce back from Good Friday's 2-2 draw against Watford when they host Hull City at Elland Road on Monday.

Daniel Farke's side have the best home record in the league, having gone undefeated in front of their home supporters since the beginning of the season. In their 19 games at Elland Road to date in the Championship this season, they have won 15, scoring 41 goals in the process.

Of the four draws they have played out, three of these came in the first month of the season as they got off to a slow start.

Leeds are currently on an eight-game winning sequence at home, including victories over title challengers Leicester and Ipswich. They are averaging comfortably over two goals scored per game during this time.

Hull have been in decent form away from home but overall their level is patchy. On Friday, they were beaten 2-0 against Stoke at the MKM Stadium while they were also held by Birmingham City. Both teams are fighting relegation. There was a 2-2 draw against Leicester, but the Foxes' recent struggles are well-documented.

Leeds dominate the head-to-head record between these two Yorkshire clubs, winning three of the last five league matches between the teams, and their class should tell in this Bank Holiday Monday encounter.

