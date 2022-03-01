The Daily Acca: Palace to progress as part of this 11/2 boost

Palace to progress

Bet 1: Back Crystal Palace @ 8/15 - KO 19:30 GMT

The Eagles could go far in the FA Cup this season and they have another nice draw tonight as they are at home to Stoke in the fifth round.

Patrick Vieira has made them much more entertaining to watch this season, and they have been scoring plenty of goals. They are well clear of relegation too, so the former Arsenal player can afford to play his best XI here.

The Potters are down in 15th in the Championship and have gone four without a win - with their two latest outings ending in defeat. It's hard to see them causing an upset at Selhurst Park.

A rare goal-fest at Turf Moor

Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Burnley v Leicester @ 20/23 - KO 19:45 GMT

Goals are usually guaranteed in Leicester games, and as they are playing Burnley we are getting a better price than usual on Over 2.5.

A total of seven of the Foxes' last nine matches have seen this selection land and their Premier League fixtures this term are averaging 3.48 goals each time.

Obviously Burnley don't have stats anywhere near that level, but they have been in good form of late, and recently scored three times at Brighton.

More misery for Derby

Bet 3: Back Cardiff @ 19/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

Into the Championship now and it looks like it's going to be another defeat for Derby.

The Rams have seen their momentum stall just at the wrong time, and they have now lost three of their last four. Their away form hasn't been good at all either, as they have taken just one point from a possible 15 since their last road win.

Cardiff are hardly in great form themselves, but they have won three of their last five at home - losing just once.