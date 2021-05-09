The Daily Acca: Goals aplenty in this 8/1 boost

Hamburger to get cooked

Bet 1: Back Nurnberg & Draw @ 13/10 - KO 19:30 BST

It's Groundhog Day for Hamburg as they are in the process of blowing their promotion back to the German top flight.

A run of five without a victory - and just two wins in 12 - has left them in fifth place, six points off automatic promotion. They do have a game in hand, but Holsten Kiel in third have played a game less than them.

Nurnberg have pulled themselves away from danger thanks to a run of eight without defeat - five draws and three wins. All three of the victories came from their last five, and away from home it's one defeat in six.

Goals galore at the Cottage

Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Fulham v Burnley @ 1/1 - KO 20:00 BST

It's win or bust for Fulham against Burnley, but even if they do take the points, they are probably down anyway.

That being said, they will be going for it at Craven Cottage, and I see a good case for three or more goals.

The Clarets are actually on a run of six matches on the bounce to see this selection land, and all but one of those games has seen both teams get in on the action.

No clean sheets in Spain

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Betis v Granada @ 3/4 - KO 20:00 BST

Real Betis are pushing for European football next season, and the likelihood is that they will get it as they are five points clear of Athletic Bilbao, and they have this game in hand.

Granada are only two places behind the Seville based club, but the points difference is six, so they badly need to beat them tonight.

Hopefully that should be a recipe for goals, with both teams finding the net. The stats are in our favour too, with the visitors currently on a run of nine away matches to see BTTS backers collect. The same can be said for two of Betis' last three on this ground.