The Daily Acca: France to step it up in the last 16

Croatia to bow out

Bet 1: Back Spain & Under 3.5 Goals @ 1/1 - KO 17:00 BST

Spain found their goalscoring touch against Slovakia in their final group game after having netted just the once in their previous two outings.

That will have delighted manager, Luis Enrique, but with question marks still lingering over their strikers, I can't see them racking up too many against Croatia.

I was actually against the Croats getting out of England's group, and with one point from two matches, I thought I could be on to a winner. They got the job done against Scotland at Hampden to qualify, but it has to be said that the Scots didn't really turn up.

Spain are the superior team here, and by quite some margin. They should be able to get the job done inside of 90 minutes, but something like 1-0 or 2-0 feels likely.

France to go up a gear

Bet 2: Back France @ 8/13 - KO 20:00 BST

The World Champions haven't quite clicked yet this tournament, but they still came through their group unbeaten, and I expect the accelerator to begin to come down now that we are in the knockout stage.

Didier Deschamps' men have a decent draw against the Swiss, and it's hard to imagine them being posed any major problems.

Switzerland beat Turkey 3-1 in their final group match to qualify, but the Turks have been hugely disappointing, and prior to that they had failed to see off Wales and were outclassed by Italy.

No need to stay up for this Copa America fixture

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Uruguay v Paraguay @ 40/85 - KO 01:00 BST (Tues)

Given how the Copa America tournament is structured, it is extremely difficult to get knocked out of the group stage. Ten teams start and only two depart, so you end up with a lot of games like this, with nothing really on the line.

A win would see Uruguay finish second in Group A, on the assumption that Argentina don't lose to Bolivia. A point would be enough for Paraguay to finish second though, with an outside chance of overtaking the Argentinians.

I just see this as a low-scoring affair though with both nations preserving themselves for the quarter-finals. The stats are on our side anyway as Uruguay are currently on a run of six games to see this selection land, and the same can be said for four of Paraguay's last five.

