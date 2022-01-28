The Daily Acca: A 10/1 odds boosted treble to start the weekend

Paris to continue their promotion push

Bet 1: Back Paris FC @ 10/11 - KO 18:00 GMT

Paris FC missed out on promotion from Ligue Two in the Play-offs last season, so they will be aiming to right that wrong, this time around.

The good news for Thierry Laurey's side is that they are currently fourth in the table, and if they win their games in hand, they will be in the top two.

They shouldn't have much trouble beating Dunkerque this evening, even if they are away from home. The hosts are second from bottom, and they are winless in seven in all competitions - losing six of them.

Potters to lose again

Bet 2: Back Huddersfield @ 7/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

Huddersfield aren't being talked about as promotion candidates, but they are in sixth place, thanks to an unbeaten run of eight matches - plus an FA Cup victory at Burnley.

Stoke have dropped out of the Play-off places after losing four of their last five, and winning just two of their last nine in the league.

They were beaten at Coventry on Tuesday, while the Terriers were able to have their feet up and recuperate from their seven goal thriller at Reading on Saturday.

Brest to be beaten at Nantes

Bet 3: Back Nantes @ 11/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

This is a last 16 French Cup tie between two Ligue One teams, and while their isn't much between them on league form, I expect the hosts to get the win.

When the two sides met here in September, it was Nantes that won the game 3-1, and they did the double over them the season before too - winning 4-1 and 3-1.

Antoine Kombouaré's men are also unbeaten in four in front of their own fans - winning three and drawing one - and they have been victorious in six of their last nine on this ground.