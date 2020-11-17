The Daily Acca: Germany to be dumped out in Seville

Spain to pip the Germans

Bet 1: Back Spain @ 13/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

The situation at the top of League A Group 4 is clear - Spain need to beat Germany to finish top, whilst the Germans know that a point will be good enough to see them through to the knockout stage.

Neither of these two nations are the force they were in recent years, but they are still very good, and will both be front-runners for next summer's Euros.

The hosts needed a late equaliser to draw in Switzerland on Saturday, but that doesn't tell the full story as Sergio Ramos missed two penalties.

Germany, meanwhile, beat Ukraine 3-1, but they too were held in Switzerland earlier in the group, and when they hosted Spain, it was also 1-1.

Holders to go out in style

Bet 2: Back Portugal @ 21/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

Portugal's 1-0 home defeat to France ended their defence of this tournament, but they will want to go down fighting, and they should be good enough to win in Croatia.

The Croats have accumulated just three points from their five fixtures to date, and they will be relegated from League A if Sweden better their result. Luckily for Zlatko Dalić's side, the Swedes are away at France.

Ronaldo is expected to start, and so is Diogo Jota, who is in sensational form for Liverpool. Croatia, on the other hand have injury problems in defence.

World Cup winners to beat Sweden

Bet 3: Back France @ 8/15 - KO 19:45 GMT

As mentioned above, France have already booked their place in the knockout phase, and they will likely rotate their team against Sweden this evening.

Nevertheless, Didier Deschamps has a pretty deep talent pool to choose from, and some of them will be looking to make amends for their failure in a recent 2-0 defeat to Finland.

The Swedes secured their first points of Group 4 by beating Croatia at the weekend, and that result kept their hopes of avoiding relegation alive.

I just don't see them laying too much of a glove on France though, and Janne Andersson's men have been poor since the end of lockdown.

