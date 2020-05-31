The Daily Acca: BATE to cruise to another home win

Another clean sheet for BATE

Bet 1: Back BATE to win to nil @ 11/10 - KO 16:00 BST

BATE needed extra time to beat Dinamo Brest and lift the domestic Cup last Sunday, but they got the job done and they are now odds-on to win their first double since 2015.

Kirill Alshevsky's side are one point clear at the top and they have this game in hand over most of their rivals. They have won seven of their 10 this term, and in their four home matches, they have conceded just one goal.

Isloch are sixth, but their recent form has been poor, as they have now lost three of their last four. Away from home it's played three, lost three - scoring just once and conceding eight.

Dortmund to put their midweek woes behind them

Bet 2: Back Dortmund HT/FT @ 5/6 - KO 17:00 BST

Dortmund saw their title hopes go up in smoke on Tuesday, as they were beaten 1-0 by Bayern, and with Hansi Flick's side winning again yesterday, BVB are now 10 points behind their rivals.

Lucien Favre's men can't afford to coast home for the rest of the campaign though, as they are just four points clear of fifth place, and only the top four earn qualification to the Champions League.

This afternoon they are away at Paderborn, the Bundesliga's bottom club. That being said, the hosts are yet to be beaten since the season restarted - drawing all three matches.

There is a huge gulf in class between the two teams though, and with Dortmund likely wanting to make a statement, they represent decent value to be leading at half time and winning at full time.

Brest Derby to end all square

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Ruh Brest v Dinamo Brest @ 11/5 - KO 18:00 BST

Ruh Brest are a new team in Belarusian football, as they were only founded in 2016. In 2018 they became a farm club of today's opponents, but that partnership only lasted a year, and they won't want to be beaten by their rivals today.

Dinamo Brest won the title last season, but their defence of it has been pretty woeful to date. They have taken just 13 points from a possible 30, and they were beaten in the Cup final last weekend.

The hosts are actually higher than them in the league, and are currently unbeaten in seven. Five of those were draws, however, and I think that the spoils could be shared again today.

