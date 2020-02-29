The Daily Acca: Liverpool to pile the pressure on Watford

Italian duo to share the spoils

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Udinese v Fiorentina @ 9/4 - KO 17:00 GMT

Fiorentina have got their act together under new boss, Giuseppe Iachini, and they come into this game in 13th place in Serie A. They drew 1-1 with Milan last time, and prior to that they thumped Sampdoria 5-1 in Genoa.

Udinese are a tough-nut to crack in front of their own fans though, as only Inter have beaten them here in their last six appearances at home.

A draw isn't the worst result in the world for either side today, and I expect it to be level come the final whistle.

Reds to march on

Bet 2: Back Liverpool @ 40/85 - KO 17:30 GMT

Liverpool haven't been firing on all cylinders in recent weeks as they only scraped past West Ham, and they were beaten at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

I find it a bit absurd though that they are the price they are when they have won 26 of their 27 league games this season, and Watford are in poor form.

Nigel Pearson's men have regressed since their initial good run, and they have gone five without a win in the league. Three of their last four have been defeats, and that includes one at home to Everton.

More misery for Torino

Bet 3: Back Napoli @ 11/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

Gennaro Gattuso is making his mark in Naples, as his Napoli team held Barcelona to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday, and that came on the back of three straight wins in all competitions.

That match against Barca might have taken something out of them, but tonight they welcome a Torino side who have lost their last six matches.

Moreno Longo was only in charge for two of those, but they haven't shown much improvement yet, and I fear for them this evening.

