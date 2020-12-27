Crystal Palace v Leicester Tips: Foxes to make it away win number seven

Crystal Palace v Leicester

Monday 28 December, 15:00

Live on Amazon Prime Video

Concerning times for Palace fans

Crystal Palace lost 3-0 at Villa Park on Boxing Day and they arguably played worse than they did when being beaten 7-0 at home by Liverpool the week before.

Roy Hodgson's side have actually done better than I have expected them to this season, but the concern with Palace is that when they get on a bad run, it can end up lasting for a long time.

As it stands, the Eagles are seven points clear of the relegation zone, but they will be keen to pick up some points from their next two matches - especially the one against Sheffield United on January 2nd.

Foxes pushing for the Champions League

Leicester became the first team since Spurs on June 19th to stop Manchester United winning away from home in the Premier League. They twice needed to come from behind to do so, but they did, and a point against United is a decent enough result.

Brendan Rodgers will be keen to take all three from their trip to Selhurst Park, as they bid to keep themselves in the race for a Champions League spot - a race which looks to be quite competitive this season.

Jamie Vardy played the full 90 minutes against United, and with this game coming just 48 hours later, it will be interesting to see how Rodgers manages the game-time of his main goal-threat. I would imagine that he will start, but the aim would be to get ahead and substitute him as early as possible.

Big value on the visitors

The Foxes have won six of their seven Premier League away fixtures this term, so I can't believe that they aren't odds-on to make it victory number seven at Selhurst Park.

On the Betfair Exchange, 2.111/10 is available for an away win, with the hosts at 3.9, and the draw trading at around the 3.613/5 mark.

As already noted above, Palace can be a very streaky side, and I see no reason why they will be able to suddenly put 7-0 and 3-0 defeats behind them.

Leicester have been scoring goals for fun on their travels, netting 17 goals across seven fixtures this season. The only blank they fired was at Anfield, and they scored two or more in every other game bar one.

Leicester to keep the goals flowing

It's just about as close as it gets in the Over/Under 2.5 Goal Market on the Betfair Exchange. The very marginal favourite is Over 2.5 at 1.981/1, with the Under at 2.021/1.

I am firmly in the Overs camp when it comes to this match, as the stats are pointing towards at least three goals.

A total of five of Leicester's seven away games have seen this selection land, and three of Palace's last six at Selhurst Park have followed suit.

As already mentioned, the hosts have conceded 10 goals in their last three hours of football, and Leicester possess some very creative midfielders and a very clinical finisher in attack.

Same Game Multi

On the Betfair Sportsbook I am going to combine my above two selections (Leicester and Over 2.5 Goals), with Jamie Vardy to score the first goal. It combines to pay a 9/1 Same Game Multi.

