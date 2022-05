After a successful couple of selections on Wednesday morning, there's no real need to risk my clean sweep this week, but there's a final selection which I just can't resist over in Brazil, where a certain debutant may well put one foot into the knockout round with three points on Friday morning.

Crosses to terrorise Velez once more

Bragantino v Velez Sarsfield

Friday, 01:00

After Nacional lost to Estudiantes on Wednesday morning, Red Bull Bragantino have a golden opportunity to make it two wins from two on home soil when an underperforming Velez Sarsfield travel to Brazil.

The Argentinians have picked up just the solitary point after three games, which was a 2-2 draw against Bragantino. However, the Brazilians led after a fine cross from Aderlan, who later found himself sent off in the 67th minute when the score was 2-2.

Despite Velez scoring a commanding header to draw level, they had to rely on a freak own goal for their second, where Bragantino's goalkeeper, Cleiton, completely misjudged a cross and defender Natan couldn't do anything put watch the ball hit him and roll in to his own net.

However, the Brazilians rallied and another fine cross caused Velez plenty of problems and Ytalo was able to climb highest and score his second of the game.

A look back at all the highlights from the exciting 2⃣-2⃣ draw between @Velez and @RedBullBraga! @FTBSantander pic.twitter.com/AbCgT07zGc ? CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) April 15, 2022

As the momentum swung in Bragantino's favour, Aderlan was sent off but despite this, Velez failed to create any more opportunities and the Brazilians looked rather comfortable for the remaining 20 minutes.

What has been clear to see from Velez's three group games to date is the lack of ability to defend from crosses or set pieces. In fact, the Argentinians, who have conceded eight goals already, have conceded five goals from balls into the box.

Bragantino have scored four goals in their three matches, and noticeably three of those have been from crosses into the box. It's a clear strength they have, and with this being Velez's Achilles' heel, the Argentinians may find themselves undone once again with their poor defending.

Bragantino priced at 2.01/1 is very much worth a one point stake.