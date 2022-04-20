Burnley v Southampton: Clarets can pinch the points

Burnley back at home without Dyche

The Clarets are back at Turf Moor for the first time since parting ways with Sean Dyche and the reaction of the Burnley crowd will be interesting after what will not have been a popular decision.

It'll be strange for the home fans watching Burnley take the field without Dyche in the dugout for the first time since October 2012, and a good start is essential to keep them on side.

Caretaker boss Michael Jackson did manage to get a point at West Ham in his first game in charge, but after taking the lead and missing a penalty, Burnley will see it as two crucial points lost.

Burnley have lost just once at home to Southampton in six Premier League meetings, although that came last season, and with games running out to save themselves they desperately need three valuable points.

"I'm sure you'll be the first to know, it's not an easy process."



Burnley's interim manager Mike Jackson has no updates on the next manager of the club pic.twitter.com/KXCS3uvjtu -- Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 20, 2022

Saints seeking top half finish

Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton pulled off an upset, winning 1-0 against Arsenal at the weekend to end a five-game winless run thanks to a superb effort in goal from Fraser Forster.

Being thumped 6-0 by Chelsea at St Mary's sums up the question mark that is this Saints side, who have proven they can give anyone a game on their day but are also capable of capitulation.

Keeping a clean sheet against Arsenal was a big boost to a side that had let in 15 goals in five games, and they'll hope to do it again to end a run of conceding in 10 straight away games.

Saints have lost two of their last three against teams in the relegation zone, indicating perhaps that they can't match the intensity of a desperate side.

Nothing between them in the betting

Southampton are ever so slight favourites to win at 2.608/5 but there's nothing really between them with a Burnley home win coming in at 2.757/4 and the draw 3.412/5.

Goals haven't been flowing at Turf Moor this season with just five of Burnley's 15 home games seeing over 2.5 goals, even though two of the last three have gone over, with that 3-2 thriller against Everton and 4-0 hammering by Chelsea.

Southampton sit somewhere between those two sides and while away from home only Leeds and Liverpool games have contained more goals, two of the last three have been 1-1 draws.

Saints are good on the break but this looks like being a tight and nervy affair and under 2.5 goals at 2.01/1 seems like the more likely result.

Southampton have had some problems stringing results together though and that shows in their midweek defensive performances, as they've not kept a clean sheet in 13 midweek league games and conceded 2.7 goals a game in that time.

Burnley then have a great chance here to outwork and outmuscle the visitors and a low-scoring home victory is the bet. Burnley and under 2.5 goals is a tasty 6.611/2 and has a great chance of landing given Southampton's midweek record.

Maxwel to make amends?

Maxwel Cornet missed a penalty at West Ham that likely cost them two points, and after he starred in that 3-2 win over Everton in Burnley's last home game he again looks the man to side with.

Cornet scored and assisted against the Toffees in a game with a thunderous atmosphere, which will hopefully for Burnley be replicated again for another night game in Lancashire.

"A CHILLING MOMENT FOR EVERTON... IT'S A DEFENSIVE DISASTER"



It's a HUGE goal for Burnley as Maxwel Cornet makes it 3-2 against relegation rivals Everton - Turf Moor goes wild! pic.twitter.com/eOfJ32AHlE -- Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 6, 2022

Cornet is a 3.613/5 anytime goalscorer chance and 6.05/1 for an assist against Southampton, and he's the man to have in your Bet Builders for this one as he'll be desperate to make up for that missed spot-kick.

For Southampton, James Ward-Prowse will always be a threat and for Bet Builder purposes a shot on target at 1.75/7 will bump up your odds. It's something he's managed in three of his last four.