Bundesliga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW2

Sebastian Rudy Hoffenheim
A second straight win could see Hoffenheim end the weekend top of the Bundesliga

Using Expected Goals (xG) data from Infogol Tom Victor provides Bundesliga scoreline predictions as Hoffenheim aim to continue their flying start...

Leipzig to dent Stuttgart's impressive start

RB Leipzig v Stuttgart
Friday, 19:30
Watch on Betfair Live Video

The only thing more impressive than Stuttgart putting five past Greuther Fürth was the fact that they did so by generating 4.76 xGF, but Pellegrino Matarazzo's side are now up against opponents who ended with 3.73 xGF of their own in last season's corresponding game. No team had a better home xGA last term than RBL's 0.83 per game, and Infogol favours the hosts despite their defeat at Mainz last time out.

BTTS? Yes
Over/Under 2.5? Over
Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-1 @ 9.208/1

Mainz to earn second straight win

Bochum v Mainz
Saturday, 14:30
Watch on Betfair Live Video

After impressively shutting out RB Leipzig at home, Mainz can make it two wins from two against promoted Bochum. An early red card put Thomas Reis' men up against it on opening weekend, but Infogol doesn't expect them to get off the mark points-wise against one of the teams which finished 2020-21 the strongest, though a first goal back in the Bundesliga is feasible.

BTTS? Yes
Over/Under 2.5? Over
Correct Score Prediction - Back the 1-2 @ 10.009/1

Eintracht to pile more misery on Augsburg

Eintracht Frankfurt v Augsburg
Saturday, 14:30
Watch on Betfair Live Video

Deutsche Bank Park plays host to two teams who suffered heavy opening-day defeats, but the hosts have more positives to take from the performance. Eintracht were unbeaten at home throughout last season, and Infogol doesn't expect them to be caused too many problems by an Augsburg side who ended the campaign with fewer away xGF and points than relegated Werder Bremen.

BTTS? Yes
Over/Under 2.5? Over
Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-1 @ 8.007/1

Dortmund to shake off Supercup defeat

Freiburg v Borussia Dortmund
Saturday, 14:30
Watch on Betfair Live Video

Borussia Dortmund will hope their opening day hammering of Eintracht Frankfurt is more instructive than the Supercup loss to Bayern Munich as they travel to face a Freiburg side who beat them 2-1 last term. Christian Streich's hosts failed to convert their dominance into a win in Bielefeld last weekend, and Infogol favours the visitors to take the points at Dreisamstadion.

BTTS? Yes
Over/Under 2.5? Over
Correct Score Prediction - Back the 1-2 @ 9.008/1

Fürth to get off the mark with home win

Greuther Fürth v Arminia Bielefeld
Saturday, 14:30
Watch on Betfair Live Video

Despite a hammering at Stuttgart last time out, Greuther Fürth are narrow favourites to beat Arminia according to Infogol's model. Stefan Leitl's side were the second-highest scorers in last season's 2. Bundesliga, averaging two per game at Sportpark Ronhof, and they may be fortunate to be taking on visitors who averaged 1.77 xGA per away game last term - the second-worst in the top flight.

BTTS? Yes
Over/Under 2.5? Over
Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-1 @ 9.6017/2

leitl-furth-1280.jpg

Wolfsburg to keep rolling

Hertha Berlin v Wolfsburg
Saturday, 14:30
Watch on Betfair Live Video

While it's hard to read too much into a game which was 11 v 10 for most of the 90 minutes, Wolfsburg did what they needed to do in Mark van Bommel's first league game. Opponents Hertha were unfortunate to lose in Köln last weekend, and held these opponents to a draw in the capital last season, but Infogol backs the visitors to come out on top with a 45% chance of victory.

BTTS? Yes
Over/Under 2.5? Over
Correct Score Prediction - Back the 1-2 @ 9.008/1

Leverkusen to continue solid run against Gladbach

Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Mönchengladbach
Saturday, 17:30
Watch on Betfair Live Video

Bayer Leverkusen did the double over Saturday's opponents last term, winning 4-3 at the BayArena and claiming a narrow 1-0 win in the reverse fixture. Another win this weekend would make it four in a row in the league, and while many of the men involved in the last three wins are no longer around, Infogol still expects Gerardo Seoane's men to claim the points against a Gladbach side who needed a big Yann Sommer performance to escape with a point against Bayern Munich last time out.

BTTS? Yes
Over/Under 2.5? Over
Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-1 @ 9.6017/2

Hoffenheim to continue impressive start

Hoffenheim v Union Berlin
Sunday, 14:30
Watch on Betfair Live Video

Hoffenheim made a big statement by putting four past Augsburg, and they now have unfinished business against a Union side after a red card sent the corresponding game in the visitors' favour last season. Urs Fischer's side began with a draw, and weren't the worst on the road last term, but Infogol's model backs the home side to take the points and stay among the league leaders.

BTTS? Yes
Over/Under 2.5? Over
Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-1 @ 8.6015/2

Bayern to pick up first win

Bayern Munich v Köln
Sunday, 16:30
Watch on Betfair Live Video

The champions won't be too disheartened by their opening day draw, having created plenty at Borussia-Park, and a home opener gives Julian Nagelsmann's side a chance to build on their midweek Supercup win. Köln already have a win under their belt, but only two teams scored fewer away goals than them last season and their chances of victory are down below 10%.

BTTS? Yes
Over/Under 2.5? Over
Correct Score Prediction - Back the 3-1 @ 12.0011/1

Recommended bets

RB Leipzig v Stuttgart: Back the 2-1 @ 9.208/1
Freiburg v Borussia Dortmund: Back the 1-2 @ 9.008/1
Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Mönchengladbach: Back the 2-1 @ 9.6017/2

