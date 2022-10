Irish punter wins a staggering amount

A late Luke Shaw card was the first winner

Fourteen other legs followed

Selections across Europe helped to land the acca

Sometimes you just know your luck's in and it's going to be your day.

And maybe an Irish Betfair punter had that feeling when Luke Shaw picked up a yellow card in the 90th minute to kickstart an ambitious 15 fold and cap a memorable weekend that ended with a 21,000 euro winning bet.

Once Luke Shaw's card had landed, comprehensive home wins for Real Madrid and Sporting Lisbon and goals in Valencia and Mallorca's Saturday clash added more winning legs to the bet as the 15 fold dream became more of a reality.

Attention then turned to Sunday's selections, where there was still plenty of bets which needed to land.

But from backing Southampton and Arsenal both to score, Harry Kane to bag against Newcastle, overs between relegation threatened Leeds and Fulham, to goals between Bodo Glimt and Kristiansund in the Norwegian top flight, the Betfair punter travelled across the continent and just kept hitting winners to scoop the stunning big prize.