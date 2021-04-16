European Tips: Build your weekend acca with our best bets

Wolves to end first half slump against Blades

Wolves to lead at half-time v Sheffield United at 5/4

Basement side Sheffield United travel to Molineux 12 points from safety with just seven games remaining. Wolves can hammer another nail in the Blades' coffin if they complete a league double over the Bramall Lane side.

Wolves could not have started the campaign any better with two goals in the first six minutes of their season opener in Yorkshire. It was the ideal start to a campaign that should have seen the Midlands side mount a challenge for a top four finish. But Nuno Espirito Santo's side are struggling to finish in the top half of the table.

The first half performances of Wolves have been an issue since the start of last season which has prevented them from challenging for a top four spot. Wolves have not led at half-time in their last 12 league games trailing four times and being level the other eight times. Sheffield United have led at half-time just twice all season.

This is a chance for Santo's side to end their poor run of form in the first half against a Sheffield United side who have lost eight of their last nine league and cup games. Wolves to lead at half-time is available at a generous 5/4.

Getafe drought to continue against Real Madrid

Both teams not to score in Getafe v Real Madrid at 4/6

Real Madrid's season has come to life in the last few weeks as Zinedine Zidane's side chase success on two fronts. A draw at Anfield on Wednesday saw Zidane' side set up a Champions League semi-final with Chelsea, while a win at Getafe this weekend will keep the pressure on La Liga leaders Atletico and extend their unbeaten run to 15.

It promises to be a fascinating run-in for the title with Real Madrid one point behind their Spanish capital neighbours Atletico and one point clear of Barcelona. Los Blancos have had little trouble with Getafe in recent seasons picking up 40 points from a possible 42 since Getafe's last league win in August 2012.

Getafe have failed to score in the last 475 minutes of action against Zidane's side who will be looking to keep back-to-back clean sheets after their goalless draw at Liverpool. Real will be expected to win this game comfortably and Getafe's wait for a goal against Real Madrid might continue. Both teams not to score is priced at 4/6 and is certainly worth considering.

Desperate Dortmund to go for it against Bremen

Over 2.5 goals in Dortmund v Werder Bremen at 9/20

Dortmund are seven points adrift of Eintracht Frankfurt in fourth spot so they really have no choice but to approach their home game against Werder Bremen with an all-out attack mindset. Edin Terzic's side really need Frankfurt to slip up, but after losing to Eintracht recently, Dortmund only have themselves to blame if they miss out on next season's Champions League.

Dortmund won't have things their own way at home to Werder Bremen who have their own battle on their hands. A gap of four points between them and Arminia Bielefeld, who occupy the relegation play-off place, is a bit too close for comfort.

These two sides have put on some entertaining contests in recent years with both teams scoring in 15 of the last 16 meetings while 14 of those 16 encounters have seen over 2.5 goals pay out. Bremen's last seven visits to the Signal Iduna Park in the league and cup have produced a total of 33 goals with over 2.5 goals landing each time.

Dortmund's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday was their fifth successive game with three or more goals while the visitors' last outing was a 4-1 defeat at home to RB Leipzig. Over 2.5 goals could be a winning bet this weekend and is priced at 9/20.

Milan must beat Genoa to keep title hopes alive

Over 2.5 goals in Milan v Genoa at 13/20

AC Milan are at the stage of the season where they need help from others if they are chase down Serie A leaders Inter. The gap between the two San Siro residents is 11 points with eight matches remaining making this a must-game for Stefan Pioli's side.

Pioli's Rossoneri should not have too many issues with Genoa who are safe in mid-table, too far away from the European spots and far enough clear of the relegation zone. Genoa have also won just one of their last nine league games so there is nothing to stop Davide Ballardini's side from taking the game to their title-chasing hosts.

The first meeting this season finished all square with Milan twice coming from a goal down to level in a thrilling 2-2 draw. Over 2.5 goals at 13/20 might be worth considering Milan's goal difference is 20 goals fewer than the team they are chasing at the top of the standings.

Milan's home form is why they find themselves so far behind Inter with 23 of their 63 points picked up at the San Siro. That will offer hope to Genoa who won the corresponding fixture 2-1 last season thanks to first half goals from Goran Pandev and Francesco Cassata.

Lyon to continue first half dominance at Nantes

Lyon to lead at half-time v Nantes at 1/1

Only Paris St-German (19) have led at half-time more than Lyon who have gone into the break ahead 15 times in Ligue 1 this season. Nantes won't need telling that on all 15 occasions, Lyon have gone on to pick up the three points on offer. Lyon to lead at half-time this weekend is priced at 1/1.

Lyon's first half performances have been very impressive this campaign with 34 first half goals scored which equals Paris St-Germain for the most in the league. Nantes will be looking to break that trend this weekend at the La Beaujoire-Louis-Fonteneau Stadium in a game they need to win if they are to climb out of the bottom two and avoid relegation from Ligue 1.

Lyon's most recent win after leading at the interval came last weekend, when they beat Angers 3-0 at Parc Olympique Lyonnais. Lyon boast an impressive record against sides in the bottom half of the Ligue 1 table. Rudi Garcia's side have yet to lose this season, winning 12 of their 17 games and drawing the other five.

***

The fivefold pays out at just under 1817/1 on the sportsbook (correct at the time of publication)