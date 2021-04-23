Betting Tips: Build your weekend acca with our best bets

Relegated Blades look to rock Brighton

Now that Sheffield United know they will be dropping out of the Premier League at the end of the season, their players have a chance to shine and perhaps end a disappointing campaign with a flourish. Brighton seem to be taking a cautious approach in their bid to avoid relegation to the Championship.

Brighton's goalless draw at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night was the sixth time this season that one of their league games ended goalless. It was also the Seagulls' second successive 0-0 draw following their stalemate at home to Everton.

On Saturday, Graham Potter's side travel to Bramall Lane to face a Blades side that has struggled for goals with just one goal in their last five league games and two in their last nine. Since Sheffield United's promotion, all three meetings with Brighton have been low scoring affairs with a 1-0 Blades at the Amex followed by successive 1-1 draws.

A fourth straight game with under 2.5 goals at 8/13 would be the sensible bet in this fixture.

Emery's men to mix it with Barcelona

Wherever Villarreal have gone in recent weeks, they have taken goals with them. Their last seven La Liga games have produced a total of 25 goals with over 2.5 goals paying out in each of them. Unai Emery's side have yet to register a win against a side in the top seven and this will be their tenth attempt to end that run.

Barcelona have a very impressive record against Villarreal. The last time Villarreal beat Barca was back in March 2008, when they won 2-1. Since then, the Nou Camp side have gone undefeated in the last 25 meetings, winning 19 and drawing the other six league and cup ties.

Barca began their domestic programme with a comfortable 4-0 win over Villarreal with two of the four goals gifted to Ronald Koeman's side through a Lionel Messi penalty and an own goal from Pau Francisco Torres.

Barcelona have been among the goals in recent weeks and they followed up their 4-0 win against Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey final with a 5-2 win at home to Getafe on Thursday night. Over 2.5 goals at 4/7 seems the best bet to consider in this contest.

Spezia and Genoa to share goals

Two well-matched sides go head-to-head at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium where Genoa host Spezia. Both sides have accumulated 33 points from their 32 Serie A games this season. It's not just in their points total that these two sides match up well. A look at the recent games shows both sides have been involved in their fair share of games where goals have been shared.

Genoa have played 16 home games so far this campaign and while they have scored in 13 of them, they have also given up a goal to their visitors in each of those 13 games. As for Spezia, only Sassuolo (24) have featured in more 'BTTS' games than Vincenzo Italiano's side who have 22 to their name already this season.

And for good measure, both teams found each other's net in the reverse fixture this season as Genoa came from behind to win 2-1.

So don't be surprised if 'both teams to score' pays out this weekend at 8/11. If it does land, it will extend Genoa's run to seven games in which BTTS has landed and eight for Spezia. On Wednesday night, Genoa drew 2-2 at home to Benevento with all four goals scored in the opening 21 minutes.

Spezia produced a great result on the same evening when they earned a point in a 1-1 draw with Inter, who are edging closer to their first Serie A title in 10 years.

Wolfsburg and Dortmund to extend scoring runs

One of the more entertaining games in Europe this weekend could be fifth-placed Dortmund's trip to third-placed Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. Dortmund still have a chance of claiming a spot in next season's Champions League, but they really need to come away from the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday with the win.

If they do, they will move to within two points of their hosts. A home win would move Oliver Glasner's side to within a point of second-placed RB Leipzig who play Stuttgart on Sunday.

Dortmund are looking to score for the 29th successive league which is a sequence only bettered by leaders Bayern Munich who have scored in every Bundesliga game this campaign. Wolfsburg's scoring record isn't bad either with just two blanks in their last 27 contests. Wolfsburg have failed to score in their last eight meetings against Dortmund, but this is the perfect opportunity to end that anomaly.

Wolfsburg's 3-1 win at Stuttgart on Wednesday night was the third successive league game in which there were goals for them and their opponents. Both teams to score at 1/2, has also landed in Dortmund's last four road games in all competitions including a 3-2 win at Stuttgart.

With two of the league's leading goalscorers on show, it's easy to see at least one goal for each team. Wout Weghorst has scored in six of Wolfsburg's last seven league games while Erling Braut Haaland has scored 12 goals in his last 14 with all 12 goals coming in doubles.

Leaky defences leads to goals for Lens and Nimes

Lens are currently on a run of 11 successive league and cup games in which they and the teams they have faced have both scored. The last time Franck Haise's side managed to keep a clean sheet was on February 6 when their home game with Rennes finished goalless.

In Nimes, they face an opponent who have the same issue as Lens. They have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last seven fixtures and managed to score in six of those. Therefore 'both teams to score' at 3/4 is certainly a bet worth thinking about this weekend.

When Lens travelled to Nimes earlier in the season, they looked on course to pick up all three points, before Zinedine Ferhat struck an equaliser in the 87th minute for Nimes.

A draw this weekend might not be enough for both sides in their respective ambitions. Lens are fifth in Ligue 1 but they face competition for the last European spot from Marseille and Rennes. At the bottom of the table, Nimes currently occupy the relegation play-off spot and a win would certainly boost their hopes of securing top flight football next season without the need for a play-off.

***

The fivefold pays out at just over 11.521/2 on the sportsbook (correct at the time of publication)