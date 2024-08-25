Sunday Football Tips: Cards on Premier League menu at 10/1

Strict ref and last season's two most-carded teams meet

Cucurella & Mosquera both have strong card records

Back four-legged cards Bet Builder at 10/1 11.00

Wolves v Chelsea

Sunday 25 August, 14:00

As feared, the referee didn't play ball in last night's south Madrid derby but that seems unlikely to be the case in this contest.

Of the referees who took charge of more than two games in last season's Premier League, only three produced more bookings than Darren England. He averaged 4.83 yellows per game.

England now finds himself in charge of the two teams which had the worst discipline, in card terms, in 2023/24, so we should expect a few to be dished out.

So, what's the betting approach?

Well, each team to receive over 1.5 cards looks a solid base for our Bet Builder.

Wolves have collected 2+ cards in their last 13 games. Chelsea's stats aren't quite that good (it is a high bar) but they still managed to pick up at least two cards in nine of the last 12 games of last season.

The price is massaged northwards by picking out a player from each side to be shown a card.

Marc Cucurella was carded in 10 of his 20 Premier League starts last season. Interestingly, one of the left-back's cards was dished out by England - the only time their paths crossed.

Hwang Hee-chan played down that side for Wolves last week and was fouled five times against Arsenal which suggests it could be a busy day for the Euro 2024 winner.

As for Wolves, I want Yerson Mosquera on my betslip.

He was a player I had on my radar when he first moved to England three years ago from his native Colombia due to the fact he had been carded in nine of his 24 appearances for Atletico Nacional.

Sadly, he was seriously injured after nine minutes of his debut and it took him until last weekend to make his Premier League bow.

Loan spells in the US and Spain brought plenty of cards - five in 18 appearances for Villarreal last term - and two fouls against Arsenal last week suggest his first PL card is not far away.

I doubt he'll get an easy game up against Nicolas Jackson here, a player who won plenty of fouls last season.

Let's take a chance on the four-fold as just north of 10/111.00.