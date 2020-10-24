Sunday Sports Multiple: An Arsenal win the headline in a 7/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Arsenal to beat Leicester at 19/20

Arsenal have continued their improvement under Mikel Arteta this season and they look a solid bet for another win on Sunday.

The Gunners will have to recover from a midweek assignment, against Rapid Vienna, in which they played a full strength side, but Leicester, who were also in action midweek, have personnel issues of their own, with a string of injuries hampering the early weeks of their Premier League campaign.

The Foxes have shown signs of their top six potential so far, but they've also revealed a familiar defensive inconsistency, losing to both West Ham and Aston Villa, and they could cost them dearly against a potent Arsenal attack.

Bet 2: Back Royal Challengers Bangalore to beat Chennai Super Kings at 8/13

Chennai Super Kings have a proud record of never having missed the play-off stages of the IPL, but that run looks likely to come to an end this time.

After eleven games, the Super Kings are rooted to the foot of the table and almost out of time to close the gap on the top four. And just to make their task that little bit harder, they've now lost one of their stalwarts, Dwayne Bravo, to a groin injury.

Bangalore are not usually a team to rely on, but they have seven wins to their name so far this tournament. They looked particularly impressive in thrashing Kolkata Knight Riders last time out, thanks to a superb bowling performance from Mohammed Siraj, and with both Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers among the runs, they look a good bet.

Bet 3: Back Connacht to beat Edinburgh at 13/8

Both Edinburgh and Connacht have been hit by international call-ups ahead of their Pro14 clash on Sunday, but I think the Irish side are better equipped to cope.

Edinburgh have a good record against these opponents, having won their last three meetings, but even before they lost their international stars, they didn't look in great shape, losing to Ospreys and Munster in their first two league games.

Connacht were well beaten by Cardiff in their second game, but secured a notable victory in their opener against Glasgow Warriors, and crucially, they seem to have more strength in depth in their playing squad. Back the visitors to edge this one.

Total Odds for this multiple: 7/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.

