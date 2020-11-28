Sunday Sports Multiple: An Arsenal win the headline in a 13/2 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Arsenal to beat Wolves at 23/20

After a solid start to the Premier League season, Arsenal have lost their way, but they have an ideal opportunity to get back on track this weekend.

On paper, Wolves don't represent easy opponents, but Nuno Espirito Santo's side, although hard to break down, have been struggling for goals over the last few months. Their ultra-cautious approach has been particularly evident on the road and they have found the net only once in their last three away fixtures.

Of course, Arsenal haven't exactly been on form in that department either in recent games, but with Sunday's visitors posing little threat up front, the Gunners will have licence to push on. This game represents a good chance for the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to find his range and I'm backing the home team here.

Bet 2: Back Leicester to beat London Irish at 10/11

Sunday sees a Premiership clash between last season's two basement clubs and I'm siding with Leicester to come out on top.

If it hadn't been for Saracens' points deduction, the Tigers would have been rock bottom at the end of the 2019/20 campaign, but they have at least started this season in reasonable form, seeing off Gloucester 38-15 in their opener.

That result and performance bodes well for the challenges ahead and they should be confident of beating a team who have only won once in their last twelve Premiership outings. Leicester have lost just once to London Irish in their last eight meetings and they look a good bet to edge this one.

Bet 3: Back Arizona Cardinals to beat New England Patriots at 5/6

Arizona Cardinals travel to Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots for the first time since 2016 on Sunday and they look a solid bet to pick up a win.

The Patriots have struggled this season due largely to a disrupted preparation and the loss of key players. At the same time, the Bills and the Dolphins have continued to improve, leaving Bill Belichik's team well off the pace in the AFC East.

That Division is still easier than the NFC West, however, where the Cardinals have been fighting hard and are still in the hunt for a play-off spot. Dynamic quarterback Kyler Murray leads an explosive offence for Arizona and they should have the edge against the inconsistent Patriots.

Total Odds for this multiple: 13/2. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



