Sunday Sports Multiple: A Liverpool win the headline in an 8/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Liverpool to beat Leicester at 10/11

Liverpool's title defence has been badly hampered by a series of injuries to key players and they will once again be missing most of their first-choice defence for this weekend's Premier League game, along with key striker Mohammed Salah.

That may not be as big a disadvantage as it sounds, however, given Leicester City's own injury problems. Brendan Rodger's side could be without seven first team players for Sunday's clash, including goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The Reds will have to work hard to overcome the in-form visitors, but they have the greater squad depth, and they also boast an excellent home record, winning all four Premier League fixtures at Anfield so far this season. This should be an entertaining game, but at these odds, Liverpool look the better bet.

Bet 2: Back Cleveland Browns to beat Philadelphia Eagles at 4/6

Philadelphia Eagles were shocking in defeat to the New York Giants last time out and although the weakness of the NFC East Division means that they are still looking good for a play-off spot, they aren't a team to rely on.

Last season, that description would have fitted the Cleveland Browns perfectly, but under Kevin Stefanski they have been improving steadily, and despite continuing doubts about quarterback Baker Mayfield, they keep finding ways to win.

Defensively, they are particularly strong. Their defensive line has been rock solid all season and Myles Garrett should relish the chance to get at Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who has been sacked an astonishing 35 times in 9 games. The Browns are deserved favourites and I think they can win this one comfortably.

Bet 3: Back Scotland to beat France at 7/4

French rugby has been rejuvenated under Fabien Galthie and a young French side will be strongly fancied to continue their Autumn Nations Cup campaign with a victory on Saturday, but all of the value here lies with Scotland.

So far this autumn, Gregor Townsend's team has thrashed Georgia, signed off their Six Nations effort with an impressive win over Wales in Cardiff, and beaten Italy in their opening Autumn Nations game, taking their run of consecutive victories to five.

The last time they met France in a serious competitive outing, they prevailed 28-17 at Murrayfield in March, denying their opponents a Grand Slam opportunity and continuing a fine record at Murrayfield, where France haven't won since 2014. At these odds, they look worth a bet to extend that run.

Total Odds for this multiple: 8/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



