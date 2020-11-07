Sunday Sports Multiple: A King Power draw the headline in an 18/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Leicester to draw with Wolves at 21/10

Two teams with serious ambitions to break into the Big Six in the Premier League go head to head on Sunday when Wolves travel to Leicester.

The visitors suffered a couple of heavy defeats in September, but look as though they are back on track, putting together a run of three wins and a draw, conceding just one goal in 360 minutes of top flight football, an impressive record.

We can expect Wolves to be as tough to break down as ever, and Leicester's relatively direct style of play may not be subtle enough to unlock the visitors' defence so this could be a bit of a grind, with the draw looking the best bet.

Bet 2: Back Indianapolis Colts to beat Baltimore Ravens at 17/20

Both the Baltimore Ravens and the Indianapolis Colts have serious play-off ambitions and identical 5-2 win-loss records so Sunday's meeting between the two AFC rivals is shaping up to be one of the NFL season's more significant games.

The Ravens have been one of the tournament's most impressive teams over the last couple of seasons, but they are showing signs of weakness, most notably when they fell to a bruising defeat against the Pittsburgh Steelers last time.

That game will have taken its toll on the Ravens and with star quarterback Lamar Jackson struggling for form, they may not relish lining up against the Colts' defence, which is one of the strongest in the NFL. Back the Colts to edge this one.

Bet 3: Back Clermont Auvergne to beat La Rochelle at 12/5

Sunday's round of Top 14 fixtures has thrown up a fascinating clash between the competition's early pacemakers

La Rochelle have won four out of five so far, their only defeat coming away from home against another title contender Toulouse, while Clermont have an identical record, slipping up just once, against Bayonne.

Home advantage is often decisive in French rugby union, but the coronavirus restrictions have changed the dynamic and with two evenly-matched, in-form teams taking the field, the value here surely lies with the visitors.

Total Odds for this multiple: 18/1 Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



