Sunday Sports Multiple: A Villa draw the headline in a 9/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Aston Villa to draw with Southampton at 5/2

If Aston Villa were starting to get complacent after their strong start to the Premier League campaign, their 3-0 defeat to Leeds United would have been a strong reminder of the intensity of competition that makes the top-flight so compelling.

Sunday's opponents are equally deserving of respect, having put together a four-match unbeaten run, including a 2-0 victory over leaders Everton last time. They've also been solid on the road, beating Burnley and drawing with Chelsea in their last two games away from St Mary's.

With the home side keen to rediscover their form and the visitors focused on extending their run, this could be an enthralling game, but with Villa having the edge on creativity and attacking threat, Southampton may have to settle for a point.

Bet 2: Back Kings XI Punjab to beat Chennai Super Kings at 4/5

Despite winning their last two games in convincing fashion, Chennai Super Kings will not be in this year's IPL play-offs, for the first time in the tournament's history.

It is difficult to know how that will affect the usually ultra-competitive Chennai line-up, but even at their best, they will struggle to contain this Kings XI Punjab side that has put together a run of five runs in six having won only one of their first seven.

Dynamic opener KL Rahul has been the catalyst with the bat, ably supported by Mayank Agarwal, while Mohammed Shami has been in lethal bowling form. Kings XI are still not sure of a top four spot so we can expect them to be going all out here and they look a solid bet at 4/5.

Bet 3: Back Scarlets to beat Edinburgh at 8/13

Edinburgh have made a poor start to their Pro 14 campaign and they could be vulnerable against Scarlets on Sunday.

The Scottish side have lost all three of their games so far, including a home defeat to Connacht last week, and have been seriously weakened by international call-ups for the Six Nations competition, which concludes this weekend.

Scarlets have also suffered a number of absences, but they picked up a handy away win against Benetton last weekend and two games earlier had shown plenty of fight in a narrow defeat to Munster, so I'm backing them to edge this one.

