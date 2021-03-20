Sunday Sports Multiple: A West Ham draw the headline in a 14/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back West Ham to draw with Arsenal at 12/5

Arsenal picked up a crucial win against their north London rivals last weekend and they will be full of confidence ahead of another capital derby on Sunday.

That said, the Gunners are up against an extremely effective West Ham line-up, with three consecutive home wins under their belt, and David Moyes' side will see this as a perfect opportunity to increase their lead over a potential top six rival.

The visitors have been fragile at the back all season, but their opponents are likely to be on the front foot here, which could enable Arsenal to sit deep and utilise their attacking pace on the counter. This should be an entertaining encounter between two in-form sides and the draw looks a good bet.

Bet 2: Back One For Rosie to win the Carlisle 2:20 at 5/6

Only three runners line up for this novice chase on Sunday, and One For Rosie looks like a solid bet to land the win.

The eight-year-old had Graded form as a hurdler with Nigel Twiston-Davies and he kicked off his chase career with an impressive win in a similar sort of race at Leicester last month, pulling 20 lengths clear of his nearest rival.

Of the other two here, Elvis Mail is the main danger, having run three times over fences, but he hasn't looked fluent in any of those outings and on the bare form has plenty to make up, while Better Getalong is likely to improve for his chase debut.

Bet 3: Back Tottenham to beat Aston Villa at 7/5

It has been a miserable few days for Tottenham fans as defeat in the north London derby was followed by an embarrassing exit from the Europa League on Thursday, but I'm backing them to gain some consolation in Birmingham.

Both sides have been streaky all season, but while Spurs have looked impressive on occasions, Aston Villa have struggled badly without Jack Grealish and have managed just six goals in their last nine Premier League matches.

In the absence of Grealish and Son Heung-min, this game could be notable for a lack of creativity, but there is enough attacking talent in the Tottenham squad to find a goal, and I think they can scrape a win in what may be a scrappy game.

Total Odds for this multiple: 14/1.




