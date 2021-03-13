Sunday Sports Multiple: An Emirates draw the headline in a 24/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Arsenal to draw with Tottenham at 23/10

After a good recent run, Tottenham are a short price to do the Premier League double over their neighbours on Sunday, but I'm backing Arsenal to earn a draw.

Tottenham may appear to be on the up after winning their last three, but it is worth noting that their last five wins have all come against teams in the bottom third of the Premier League table and they have fared less well against stronger opposition.

Over the same period, Arsenal have shown some improvement at home, having lost only once at the Emirates, to Manchester City. Thursday's Europa League exertions on the other side of Europe may affect them more than their opponents, but I think Mikel Arteta's side are capable of matching Spurs this weekend.

Bet 2: Back Conflated to win the 14:00 Naas at 6/5

Conflated came up short against star novice chaser Monkfish last time out but he was a progressive type prior to that race and can return to winning ways in the Bar One Racing Directors Novice Chase at Naas on Sunday.

The seven-year-old's main opposition is likely to come from Willie Mullins' Harrie. He won well in a novice event at Thurles last month, but that form is still a long way short of Conflated's level, and his overall record does not suggest he is one to rely on.

With neither of the other two runners likely to pose any serious questions, Conflated has an ideal opportunity to pick up his first Graded prize.

Bet 3: Back Manchester United to draw with West Ham at 5/2

West Ham are showing no signs of faltering as the Premier League season enters its final quarter and they can make another impressive statement at Old Trafford.

David Moyes' side don't have a great record at this venue, but given their current form, they will be confident of matching the hosts, particularly given their fitness advantage over their Europa League-committed opponents.

The Red Devils are also in good form, with their much improved defence the main talking point, but they are still not a side to rely on, particularly when the onus is on them to break down their opponents. Their back line is capable of withstanding the West Ham challenge, but the visitors look a good bet for a point.



*Total Odds for this multiple: 24/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



