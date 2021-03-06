Sunday Sports Multiple: An Etihad draw the headline in a 9/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Manchester City to draw with Manchester United at 7/2

Having taken just four points from their last five Premier League games, Manchester United are once again under pressure, but I'm backing them to earn a point and end their city rivals' winning run on Sunday.

Amid all the criticism, one factor is being overlooked: United's much improved defence, particularly on the road. They've conceded just two goals in their last six away from Old Trafford and haven't lost a Premier League away game this season.

They will need all that defensive resilience, of course, against the league leaders, but the opportunity to end Manchester City's run of 15 consecutive top-flight wins will provide additional motivation, and I think they can grind out a draw at the Etihad.

Bet 2: Back Harlequins to beat Northampton at 3/10

Harlequins lost their unbeaten run in a narrow defeat to Newcastle last time, but with some of their more experienced players returning to the line-up, I think they can resume the upward trajectory that has seen them close in on the Premiership top two.

The return of Danny Care and Mike Brown will give them a boost, as will the inclusion of hooker Joe Gray and second row Dino Lamb as they line up against a Saints side that has improved markedly at set pieces.

The visitors also lost a four game winning streak last weekend, and their form on the road has been generally good this year, but Harlequins look the stronger side and they look a solid bet for the win.

Bet 3: Back Toronto Maple Leafs to beat Vancouver Canucks at 8/11

The Vancouver Canucks pulled off a surprise win over Canadian rivals the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, but overall form suggests they may struggle to repeat that success when the two teams meet again this weekend.

Toronto are dominating the NHL North Division, with a seven point lead over their nearest challenger, while Vancouver are at the opposite end of the table.

The Canucks had the advantage of an extra day off ahead of Thursday's game, which won't be the case for this rematch, and the Maple Leafs should be able to reassert their dominance over one of the NHL's poorer teams.

Total Odds for this multiple: 9/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



