Sunday Sports Multiple: A Chelsea win the headline in a 6/1 weekend multiple

Bet 1: Back Chelsea to beat Manchester United at 5/4

Chelsea's improvement under Thomas Tuchel has been remarkable and they can continue that good form at the expense of Manchester United on Sunday.

Admittedly, the Blues were not at their best against Southampton in their latest Premier League assignment, but we can expect United to be a little more adventurous than the Saints, affording Chelsea more room to attack.

Ultimately, defence could be the key to this one. Under Tuchel, Chelsea have conceded just two goals in six outings, while United remain distinctly fragile at the back, so in a tight contest, I will be siding with the home team here.

Bet 2: Back Northampton to beat Bath at 4/9

Northampton have been enjoying an upswing in form in recent weeks and they look a good bet to overcome Bath in Sunday's Gallagher Premiership clash.

The Saints have won four in a row in the top-flight, with their most impressive win coming against reigning champions Exeter at Sandy Park last weekend, and they are closing in on a top four spot.

It is true that the home side will be without some key players in Courtney Lawes, Dan Biggar and Teimana Harrison, but their opponents have been more seriously affected by international call-ups with nine of their squad involved in Six Nations duty. That could make the difference here and I'm backing the in-form Saints to get the win.

Bet 3: Back John Higgins to beat Ronnie O'Sullivan at 23/20

John Higgins has never won the Players Championship, but he offers plenty of value in Sunday's final as he bids to claim the trophy.

His opponent, Ronnie O'Sullivan, goes into the match as favourite, but that isn't justified based on his performances so far in this tournament. He struggled to beat Ding Junhui in the first round and slipped to a 3-0 deficit against Barry Hawkins in the semi-final, before eventually scraping through.

By contrast, Higgins has been in ruthless form, dispatching Mark Selby in the quarters and Kyren Wilson in the semis without dropping a single frame. In this form and at odds against, he looks an excellent bet.

Total Odds for this multiple: 6/1 Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



