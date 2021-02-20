Sunday Sports Multiple: A Leicester win the headline in a 13/1 weekend multiple

Bet 1: Back Leicester to beat Aston Villa at 6/5

On paper, Aston Villa's recent form doesn't look too bad. Defeats to Burnley and West Ham have been balanced by victories over Southampton and Arsenal, and a solid point against an in-form Brighton.

But their results don't tell the whole story. Dean Smith's men were extremely fortunate to get three points against Arsenal and were then well beaten by West Ham, before turning in a lacklustre effort at Brighton.

Their recent performances certainly don't offer any encouragement ahead of Sunday's test. Leicester have held their form impressively in 2021 and have been particularly effective on the road. In fact, they haven't lost away from home in the Premier League all season, and I expect their familiar counter-attacking tactics to pay off once again at Villa Park.

Bet 2: Back Lahore Qalanders to beat Peshawar Zalmi at 8/11

Lahore Qalanders reached the final of last year's PSL, thanks largely to their excellent bowling, and they look even stronger this time round.

The recruitment of Rashid Khan, arguably the world's best Twenty20 player, upgrades their spin-bowling ranks and gives them a useful batting option who can be used in any position in the order.

Peshawar have also made some useful additions, and their batting, which was heavily reliant on Shoaib Malik and Kamran Akmal last time, looks sharper, but their bowling looks weak and much will depend on veteran Wahab Riaz. Their new batting line-up may also take a while to gel so I will be siding with Lahore here.

Bet 3: Back London Irish to beat Bristol at 13/5

Gallagher Premiership leaders Bristol are the clear favourites ahead of their trip to the Brentford Community Stadium on Sunday, but the value could lie with the home side.

The visitors are missing five first team stars due to international call-ups, and there are signs that their form is suffering. A narrow win over Gloucester last time out was preceded by a home defeat against Sale, which ended their six-game winning run.

The Exiles are the weaker team on paper, but they are unaffected by international absences and have picked up consecutive home wins against Gloucester and Newcastle in recent weeks. At these odds, it is worth betting on the upset.

Total Odds for this multiple: 13/1 Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



