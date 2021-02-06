Sunday Sports Multiple: Back Albion for a draw in a 16/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Tottenham to draw with West Brom at 18/5

Time is running out for West Brom to save themselves from relegation to the second tier, but Sam Allardyce's side have shown enough fight to suggest they can make the final third of the season interesting, starting against Tottenham on Sunday.

There have been some heavy defeats for the Baggies under Big Sam, but there have also been some impressive efforts against the Premier League big guns, particularly on the road. Albion have picked up draws at the Etihad and Anfield, as well as a morale boosting three points against Wolves.

And this looks like a good time to take on Tottenham, who have lost three in a row, including a lacklustre home defeat to Chelsea in midweek. Victory in north London may be beyond the visitors, but they have the ability to earn a battling point.

Bet 2: Back Ireland to beat Wales at 8/15

Two years ago, Wales clinched the Grand Slam in this corresponding fixture, beating Ireland 25-7, but their fall from the summit has been dramatic.

In fact, the man in red have won just one Six Nations game since that day, and the dawn of this year's tournament sees them in transition, still searching for an identity, led by a coach in Wayne Pivac who is under immense pressure.

By contrast, Ireland are a year or two ahead in the transition process. Defeat in Paris meant they missed out on the title last time, but they will be determined to go one better, and will regard this opener as an ideal opportunity to start strong. They have the class and the experience to come through this test and look a solid bet.

Bet 3: Tampa Bay Buccaneers to beat Kansas City Chiefs at 11/8

Once again Tom Brady has defied the pundits and reached the Super Bowl, although this season's achievement may count as his best yet.

Brady has had to learn on his feet in Tampa but has gradually found out how to get the best out of the weapons at his disposal and has steered a steadily improving team through a tricky Division and a tough play-off route to reach his tenth Super Bowl.

Up against him is the greatest young quarterback of his generation, Patrick Mahomes, and a Kansas City unit made up of proven winners. They are the obvious favourites, but the Super Bowl brings a pressure like no other occasion, and Brady's ability to make fewer mistakes than his opponent could be the difference here.

Total Odds for this multiple: 16/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



