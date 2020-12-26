Sunday Sports Multiple: Back a Brighton win in an 8/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Brighton to beat West Ham at 9/4

Brighton may be hovering on the verge of the Premier League relegation zone, but their league position is not reflective of how they have been playing based on Expected Goals and they can spring a minor surprise against West Ham on Sunday.

Graham Potter's side dominated their last game against Sheffield United and deserved more than the point they ended up with. They also suffered a 3-0 loss to Leicester that flattered the winners and should have earned at least a point from their home game against Southampton earlier this month.

They are long overdue some reward for their efforts and that could come against West Ham. The Hammers have put in two poor performances in a row against Crystal Palace and Chelsea; fixtures that would normally inspire extra effort, and they look vulnerable against visitors who are frequently underrated.



Bet 2: Back Hobart Hurricanes to beat Brisbane Heat at 8/15

Since winning the second Big Bash tournament in 2013, Brisbane Heat have made little impact on the competition and they once again find themselves playing catch up after losing their first three games of the latest edition.

They showed some improvement in their last game, falling two runs short of their target against the Adelaide Strikers, but that effort depended on an extraordinary solo effort from stand-in captain Jimmy Peirson, batting at seven. Otherwise the batting failed, and in the likely continued absence of Chris Lynn, the Heat are likely to struggle against the pace-setting Hurricanes.

Hobart bounced back from a disappointing defeat against the Strikers to thrash Melbourne Renegades last time and topped the table going into the Christmas break, with three wins from four. Their dominance is underlined by the fact that Hurricanes batsmen fill the top three positions in the leading run-scorer charts this season, while James Faulkner is the top wicket taker. Back them to continue their strong form.

Bet 3: Back Indianapolis Colts to beat Pittsburgh Steelers at 5/6

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be running out of gas at exactly the wrong time and I expect their struggles to continue against the Colts this weekend.

After running up an impressive 11-0 record that had some pundits speculating about an unbeaten regular season, the Steelers have lost three in a row, giving up their chances of earning the AFC top seeding in the process.

Their record is now only one game better than the Indianapolis Colts, who are locked in a battle with the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South Divisional title. But the Colts come into this game in much better form, having won five out of six, and they have nothing to fear against deteriorating opponents.

