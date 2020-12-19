Sunday Sports Multiple: A Tottenham win the headline in a 9/2 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Tottenham to beat Leicester at 23/20

Both of these sides lost last time out but Tottenham emerged from their midweek assignment with most credit, after a narrow loss to Liverpool, and back on home turf, they can return to winning ways over inconsistent opponents.

It is fair to say that the Foxes have been better on the road than at home this season, but three defeats in their last five means that they can't be backed with any confidence, particularly at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs have turned their home patch into a fortress under Jose Mourinho this season, winning their last six games at the venue, a run that has included wins over Arsenal and Manchester City. And with strike partnership Harry Kane and Son-Hueng Min in such irresistible form, Tottenham look a good bet to extend that strong home form.

Bet 2: Back Sydney Sixers to beat Adelaide Strikers at Evens

Two of the stronger teams in the Big Bash League go head-to-head on Sunday and in what promises to be a close game, I'm siding with the Sixers.

The Sixers are the reigning champions and while their line-up may look modest on paper, they have a balanced batting team and an extremely effective bowling unit, as they showed when skittling out the Renegades for 60 last time.

Their opponents are fresh from an excellent win over the Hurricanes and have bowling match-winners of their own in Peter Siddle and Rashid Khan, but a number of their batsmen look out of form and that could ultimately cost them here.

Bet 3: Back Cleveland Browns to beat New York Giants at 4/11

Few quarterbacks have divided NFL opinion more than Baker Mayfield, but the 2018 number one draft pick has shown glimpses of his ability over the last three seasons and he put in a sensational performance against Baltimore last time out.

Mayfield has often been protected by coach Kevin Stefanski, but against the Ravens he delivered an eye-catching show, throwing for 343 yards, including two touchdowns, and although the Browns went down narrowly to their play-off chasing opponents, Mayfield's exhibition grabbed the headlines.



A repeat of that showing should be more than enough when they take on the Giants. While Sunday's opponents may be improving, they don't represent the same scale of challenge as the Ravens and, given all of the offensive weapons at their disposal, Mayfield and Stefanski should be able to orchestrate a win.

Total Odds for this multiple: 9/2. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.