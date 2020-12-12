Sunday Sports Multiple: A Tottenham win the headline in a 7/2 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Tottenham to beat Crystal Palace at 4/5

Crystal Palace hit form in convincing fashion last weekend when they beat West Brom 5-1 and in that mood, they could give the Premier League leaders something to think about on Sunday, but I'm still backing the visitors to prevail.

Since an opening day loss to Everton, Jose Mourinho's side have gone unbeaten in the top-flight, and have just come through a tough run of fixtures against Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal with an impressive haul of seven points.

Their south London rivals are sure to be well organised this weekend and a fit-again Wilfried Zaha is always a threat, but Spurs have been ruthless on the road, picking up 13 out of 15 points on their travels and I'm backing them to edge this derby.

Bet 2: Back Munster to beat Harlequins at 1/6

Munster are strong favourites to prevail in their opening European Champions Cup game but they won't be taking the visitors for granted on Sunday.

Harlequins are one of only four sides to have won at Thomond Park in 25 years of European rugby competition and their talented squad is in good form, having won two out of three in the Premiership, including a 34-24 win at Gloucester last week.

But Munster are also looking good this season. They've won seven out of seven in the Pro14 and have run up 128 points in their last three home games. The two time European Champions will be desperate to make an impression this time round having failed to reach the knockout stages last season and they look a solid bet here.

Bet 3: Back Hobart Hurricanes to beat Adelaide Strikers at 11/10

Hobart Hurricanes kicked off their Big Bash League campaign with a solid win over the reigning champions Sydney Sixers and they look worth a bet to make it two from two when they take on Adelaide Strikers on Sunday.

The Strikers won this tournament in 2018 and reached the knock-out stages last season, primarily on the back of an ability to defend lowish totals.

That battling quality will be useful again this time round, but their batting looks too weak to make them genuine contenders and Hobart, who have a nicely balanced batting order will have the additional edge of match freshness here.



*Total Odds for this multiple: 7/2. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.