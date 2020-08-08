Sunday Sports Multiple: A Celtic win the headline in a 7/2 weekend multiple

Bet 1: Back Celtic to beat Kilmarnock at 1/4

Celtic kicked off their Scottish Premiership campaign in style last weekend and they can make it two from two against Kilmarnock on Sunday.

The home side had the better of their opener against Hibs, but despite securing the lion's share of possession, they couldn't take advantage and slipped to a 2-1 defeat. That inability to turn possession into goals could prove to be the story of their season, but Alex Dyer doesn't have a lot to work with given the weakness of the squad.

Killie played Celtic three times in the Premiership last season and lost all three encounters, by an aggregate score of 9-3. This time round they won't even have the advantage of a home crowd to roar them on at Rugby Park, so it's hard to see past the reigning champions, even at short odds.

Bet 2: Back North Queensland Cowboys to beat Gold Coast Titans at 4/6

Gold Coast Titans and North Queensland Cowboys go into this game at the wrong end of the NRL table, after a series of defeats, but there are mitigating circumstances for both teams, who are probably better than their position on the ladder suggests.

The Cowboys are without a win in five, but that run has included games against each of the top four sides in the NRL, while the Titans pushed the Roosters close in their last game, although were unable to end their own losing run.

This is likely to be a close game, but the difference could be the return of Cowboys captain Michael Morgan. He should be able to take full advantage of a shaky Titans defence that tops the NRL table for handling errors and ineffective tackles, so I'm backing the Cowboys to end their losing run this weekend.

Bet 3: Back St Louis Blues to beat Dallas Stars at 6/5

The re-organised NHL season has produced a novel structure, in which the top four teams in each Conference take part in a mini-tournament to decide on seeding.

After such a long lay-off, it is not surprise to find that the games so far have not gone according to the formbook, and when these two sides meet on Sunday, they will be hoping to pick up their first win, after two consecutive defeats apiece.

The reigning Stanley Cup champions St Louis were top of the Conference when the season ended, and their two defeats so far, to Colorado and Vegas, have been narrow, so it is a little surprising to see them at odds against for this one. Back St Louis to get the better of a side they beat on their way to the Stanley Cup last season.

Total Odds for this multiple: 7/2. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



