Saturday Sports Multiple: A West Ham win the headline in a 43/1 weekend multiple

Bet 1: Back West Ham to beat Liverpool at 7/1

The reigning Premier League champions seem to be priced up based on reputation rather than current form for their weekend tie against West Ham and the visitors look the clear value here.

West Ham may be in the bottom half of the table, but they've emerged with huge credit from a tough run of fixtures, which has included wins over Wolves and Leicester and draws against Tottenham and Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been looking shaky, dropping points against Everton and Aston Villa and only narrowly beating a struggling Sheffield United side. With makeshift centre half Fabinho now possibly joining first choice defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip on the injury list, Jurgen Klopp's men look distinctly vulnerable and the free-scoring Hammers can take full advantage at an empty Anfield on Saturday.

Bet 2: Back Mumbai Indians to beat Delhi Capitals at 8/11

After some impressive performances in their first nine IPL games, Delhi Capitals appear to be faltering with the play offs in sight and could be vulnerable on Saturday against the reigning champions Mumbai Indians.

Delhi topped the table going into their tenth game, but three consecutive defeats have seen them slip to third, and while they are still looking good for a top four spot, they are losing momentum at the worst possible time.

By contrast, Mumbai are showing their usual knack of getting into gear in the second half of the tournament and their five wicket win over Bangalore on Wednesday took them to the top of the table. Back them to continue their good run this weekend.

Bet 3: Back Scotland to beat Wales at 9/4

Wales will be desperate to finish a miserable Six Nations campaign on a high on Saturday but they don't make much appeal at their current odds.

They looked understandably rusty in their warm-up defeat to France last weekend, but even before the enforced break, their form was poor, with their success over Italy on the opening day of the competition their only win from four games so far.

Like Wales, Scotland are not in a position to win the tournament, but they have a chance to finish third ahead of France, the team that they beat impressively in their last game before the lockdown. They also warmed up for this encounter in Cardiff with a 48-7 thrashing of Georgia in which their defence was once again hugely impressive. Back them to finish strong on Saturday.

Total Odds for this multiple: 43/1.




