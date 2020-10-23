Saturday Sports Multiple: Back United in an 11/2 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Manchester United to beat Chelsea at 7/5

It has been a difficult season so far for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United side, but two impressive performances in the last week have lifted the mood and they can continue their improvement against Chelsea on Saturday.

Last weekend, the Red Devils scored three times late on to thrash Newcastle 4-1 and they built on that effort with an impressive display in Paris in midweek, beating PSG 2-1 in a convincing display to kick off their Champions League campaign.

Chelsea were also in action in midweek, showing plenty of defensive grit to earn a draw against Seville, but Frank Lampard's side offered little up front and they have yet to find the optimal balance between defence and attack, which could leave them vulnerable against opponents who have found their form.

Bet 2: Back Delhi Capitals to beat Kolkata Knight Riders at 4/6

IPL front-runners Delhi suffered a surprise defeat against Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday, but I'm backing them to bounce back against Kolkata.

The Knight Riders have lost three of their last four, their only success being a Super Over win against the struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad, and on Wednesday they were skittled out for 84 in an embarrassing display against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

That brittle batting line-up could be vulnerable to the Delhi bowling, spearheaded by Kagiso Rabada, while the Capitals star batsman, Shikhar Dhawan is in blazing form, accumulating 243 over his last four innings, in three of which he was undefeated. Back Dhawan to guide the Capitals to another win.

Bet 3: Back Glasgow Warriors to beat Ospreys at 4/7

The Ospreys and the Warriors have identical records after two rounds of the Pro 14, but Glasgow have been the more impressive of the two sides so far.

The Warriors were edged out in their opening game against Connacht but came close to picking up a win and they saw off the Scarlets with a solid performance last time out. By contrast the Ospreys were unable to back up their opening round victory over Edinburgh and were well beaten by Ulster at Liberty Stadium.

The visitors have been hit harder by international call-ups than the Ospreys, so this game may be closer than the odds suggest, but the Warriors have a strong record against these opponents, winning four of their last five meetings and I'm banking on them edging out their Welsh rivals again this weekend.

Total Odds for this multiple: 11/2. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.

