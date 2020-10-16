Saturday Sports Multiple: Back a Merseyside draw in an 8/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Everton to draw with Liverpool at 3/1

Everton have made an impressive start to the new Premier League campaign and they can continue that good form on Saturday against their old rivals.

The Toffees have once again spent big in the close season, but this time have a manager able to get the best out of expensive talents, and under Carlo Ancelotti, they have a perfect record after four games, scoring 12 goals and looking like a different team to the one that stumbled through the opening weeks of last season.

Liverpool represent the ultimate challenge, but this could be a good time to take on Jurgen Klopp's men. The Reds are reeling from a 7-2 thrashing by Aston Villa and with Alisson still missing, they could once again be vulnerable. Back Everton to take a point in what could be an entertaining encounter.

Bet 2: Back Delhi Capitals to beat Chennai Super Kings at 8/11

Delhi Capitals have been the form team of the IPL so far, and they can continue their strong form against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

Chennai may have been the most dominant team in the IPL since its inception, but they have looked a tired side this time round. After 8 games, they have just three wins to their name and are in serious danger of missing out on the knock-out stages for the first time in the history of the competition.

The men in yellow were skittled out for 131 last time they played Delhi, three weeks ago, and their batting has remained inconsistent, while the Capitals have gone from strength to strength, winning four of their last five. Back Delhi to edge this one.

Bet 3: Back Stormers to beat Lions at 2/9

The Stormers sat out Round One of Super Rugby Unlocked but they are the bookies' favourite to win the tournament and look a solid bet for their opener on Saturday.

Their opponents showed plenty of fight in coming back from 13-3 down against the Sharks in Durban in their first outing, but they ultimately lost that game and don't have a great record against the Stormers.

The Lions lost 33-30 in the original Super Rugby competition earlier this year and slipped to a 34-21 defeat against the same opponents in a Super Fan Saturday warm-up game. They are also big outsiders to win the tournament, and I can't see them getting anything out of this game.

Total Odds for this multiple: 8/1 Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



