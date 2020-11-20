Saturday Sports Multiple: A Newcastle draw the headline in a 23/1 weekend wager
Bet 1: Back Newcastle to draw with Chelsea at 18/5
Chelsea are strong favourites to mark their return to Premier League action with a victory, but I think the home side can defy the odds this weekend.
The visitors team hit a golden spell of form prior to the international break, while Newcastle have been hit and miss so far this season, but the history of this top flight rivalry should give the Magpies plenty of encouragement.
Steve Bruce's side have prevailed in five of the last seven editions of this fixture, including a 1-0 victory last time round, and they have shown they possess a goal scoring threat at home, scoring six in their last three at St James' Park. This promises to be an intriguing match-up and I'm backing Newcastle to earn a draw.
Bet 2: Back Adelaide Strikers to beat Sydney Thunder at 11/10
With two games apiece remaining in the Group stage of the WBBL, time is running out for both of these sides to confirm a top four spot, and defeat in this game could mean the end of the line.
Sydney Thunder are currently in third and a point ahead of the Strikers, but they are struggling for form, losing four of their last five, including a defeat to city rivals the Sydney Sixers on Wednesday
Adelaide also suffered defeat in their last outing, but prior to that they'd played well in victories over the Sixers and Hobart Thunder, and with tournament leading wicket taker Sarah Coyte spearheading their bowling, they can edge this one.
Bet 3: Back Rob Cross to beat Michael Smith at 31/20
The first of Saturday's PDC Grand Slam last-sixteen ties pits World Cup finalists Rob Cross and Michael Smith against one another for a place in the quarter finals.
Smith cruised through the Group stages with three wins out of three, while Cross, who ended up in a section that featured Dave Chisnall, had to work harder for his progression, eventually qualifying as runner up.
The odds suggest that Cross could be up against it here, but the head to head record will give him reason for optimism. Although he lost to Smith the last time they met, in the Premier League in August, he had won the seven preceding encounters, and holds a 15-4 head to head record over his compatriot, so he could be a value bet here.
Total Odds for this multiple: 23/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.
2020 Weekend Multiple P/L
Staked: 90 ppts
Returned: 61.58 pts
P/L: -28.42 pts
2019 P/L +5.72 pts
2018 P/L – 0.61 pts
2017 P/L: + 0.99 pts
2016 P/L: + 20.99 pts
2015 P/L: - 0.51 pts
2014 P/L: + 12.69 pts
