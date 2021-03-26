Saturday Sports Multiple: An Oslo draw the headline in a 62/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Norway to draw with Turkey at 9/4

Staale Solbakken's tenure as Norway manager kicked off with a straightforward 3-0 win against Gibraltar in midweek, but his side face their first real test on Saturday as they take on Turkey in their second World Cup qualifier.

Turkey grabbed the headlines on Wednesday with an excellent 4-2 win over the Netherlands, which has already shaken up Group G and opened the door to either Norway or Turkey topping the section ahead of the Dutch.

But while Senol Gunes' side are a formidable proposition on home soil, their away form is a mixed bag, with defeats in Russia, Iceland and Hungary interspersed with creditable draws against France and Germany. There could be plenty of goals in this one, but I think Norway are good value for a point in home conditions.

Bet 2: Back Bounce The Blues to win the Mile Stakes at 7/2

The flat is back and the second race on Doncaster's curtain raising card offers Andrew Balding's Bounce The Blues a good opportunity to land another Listed win.

The four-year-old won twice in Ireland before moving to Park House and her strong performances in two strong autumn events suggests that there is more to come from a filly with only six races under her belt.

She is likely to face a strong challenge from Roger Varian's Father Of Jazz, but her speedier pedigree could give her the edge in a race which may become tactical, while her 5lb fillies and mares allowance also counts in her favour.

Bet 3: Back Eastern World to win the Lincoln at 10/3

Later in the afternoon on Saturday's Doncaster card, there's another a standout bet in the first big handicap of the season as Charlie Appleby bids to continue his remarkable record in the Lincoln.

Appleby has only had two entries in this race in the last ten years, but both were victorious and Eastern World can add to the success of Secret Brief (2016) and Auxerre (2019) having shown impressive form last time out in Dubai.

The strong travelling four-year-old was extremely impressive stepped up to 9 furlongs at Meydan, and an effective 5lb raise for that win looks lenient considering that he could soon be competing at a higher level. On the face of it, the draw has not been kind, but he has plenty in hand and has a great chance.



