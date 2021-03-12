Saturday Sports Multiple: A Chelsea win the headline in a 13/2 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Chelsea to beat Leeds at 8/11

This latest instalment of one of English football's fiercest rivalries promises to provide plenty of entertainment, but the visitors look the best bet.

Leeds are just one win away from securing their Premier League status, and although they have been inconsistent this season, they have securely established themselves in the top-flight, with plenty to build on for next year.

This is a tough assignment, however, against a Chelsea side that have conceded only two goals in the Premier League since Thomas Tuchel took the reins, and the open style of play that Leeds are known for could cost them dearly here.

Bet 2: Back France to beat England at 11/10

France are inching closer to a memorable Six Nations success and they can go a long way towards securing it with victory at Twickenham on Saturday.

England will go into the game as favourites, but that rating is not justified on their performances so far, with defeats against Scotland and Wales leaving them in the bottom half of the table.

Ill-discipline cost them dearly against Wales and while they may show some improvement on that score, they could struggle against another fast, inventive opposing side. France will be further boosted by the arrival of Romain Ntamak and Virimi Vakatawa, and they look a solid betting proposition here.

Bet 3: Back New Zealand Warriors to beat Gold Coast Titans at 11/10

The pandemic situation means that New Zealand Warriors look set to spend most of the NRL season playing on Australian soil, but they are a resilient side and I fancy them to kick things off with a win on Saturday.

The Titans improved dramatically at the end of last season, winning five in a row, and have recruited well, but the Warriors got a good look at these opponents in a recent friendly game and despite being a little rusty, were able to hold them to a draw.

History suggests there isn't much to choose between them and both have a good shot at the top eight, but at the slightly bigger price, I will be siding with the Warriors who have won six out of ten at Central Coast Stadium.

