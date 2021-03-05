Saturday Sports Multiple: A Villa Park draw the headline in a 6/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Aston Villa to draw with Wolves at 11/5

Even before Jack Grealish picked up an injury, Villa had been losing fluency, and in his absence, their football has regressed further, as epitomised by their defeat at Sheffield United in midweek.

Grealish may be back for this one, but Dean Smith's side can't pin all their hopes on their talismanic creator. Above all, they need to start finding some goals, as their run of five in seven games is woeful.

Saturday's visitors at not exactly flying at the moment and are having goalscoring problems of their own, but Wolves are generally adept at being hard to beat on the road and a hard-fought draw looks to be on the cards.

Bet 2: Back Wasps to beat Gloucester at 1/2

Wasps don't go into this weekend encounter in any sort of form, having won just one of their last five in the Gallagher Premiership, but their opponents are finding life even tougher in 2021.

The Cherry and Whites finally earned a win, against Worcester last weekend, but had lost the previous eight. More significantly, they've only won one game on the road in the Premiership since the autumn of 2019.

With two teams in no sort of form, this could be a scrappy one, but Wasps have enough class among their backs to fashion a win here.

Bet 3: Back Vegas Golden Knights to beat San Jose Sharks at 9/20

The San Jose Sharks host the Vegas Golden Knights in the early hours of Saturday morning our time, and the visitors will be strongly fancied.

The Golden Knights are leading the way in the West Division, a full 11 points ahead of the Sharks, having played a game more. Only the Anaheim Ducks are keeping San Jose off the bottom of the Division, and time is running out to make a play off run.

Recent form does not suggest that is likely. San Jose have won just one of their last four and were well beaten in their last game against the Knights back in February, and Vegas can be backed with confidence to land the win this weekend.

Total Odds for this multiple: 6/1.




