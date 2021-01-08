Saturday Sports Multiple: An Arsenal win the headline in a 7/2 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Arsenal to beat Newcastle at 4/9

The vultures were circling over the Emirates Stadium at Christmas, but three wins on the bounce have silenced Mikel Arteta's critics and the resurgent Gunners look a solid bet to kick off their FA Cup defence against Newcastle.

These third-round ties always come with an element of uncertainty given the need for managers to prioritise the Premier League, but with the Magpies facing another relegation battle, Steve Bruce is as likely to rest players as his opposite number.

The visitors' lack of a goal threat will also count against them here. Newcastle have scored just four goals in their last five outings, and Arsenal's sometimes fragile defence will have little to fear here. A home win looks the best option.

Bet 2: Back Wellington to beat Northern Knights at 8/11

The Big Bash League may be grabbing the cricket headlines, but across the Tasman, there are other Twenty20 betting opportunities in the Super Smash T20.

Wellington have been the dominant team in this competition, winning three of the last six editions, including last year's renewal, and having won all of their games so far in the 2020/21 tournament, they are the clear favourites here.

The Knights reached the final two years ago but they've got off to a poor start this time round, losing three of their first four, including a heavy defeat to these opponents on New Year's Day. While the Knights can be expected to put up more of a fight this time, Wellington have all the momentum and look the better bet.

Bet 3: Back Newcastle Falcons to beat Gloucester at 8/11

Newcastle's winning start to the Gallagher Premiership season may have come to an end with defeat to Bristol on New Year's Day, but they can return to winning ways this weekend with victory over Gloucester at Kingston Park.

The Cherry and Whites have a good record at this venue, but their current form is woeful, consisting of four defeats in their last five.

On the road, Gloucester's form reads even more poorly. They've lost six in a row away from home and have just one away win to their name since October 2019, against Worcester in August. I think they will struggle against the Nick Easter-coached Newcastle defence, which has been pretty resilient so far this season, and a home win looks the way to go here.

Total Odds for this multiple: 7/2. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



