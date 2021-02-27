Saturday Sports Multiple: A Leeds win the headline in a 22/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Leeds to beat Aston Villa at 6/5

As highlighted in this column last week, Aston Villa's recent form is a lot less impressive than it looks on paper and Leeds look a good bet for three points here.

Dean Smith's side were well beaten by West Ham and Leicester, while their 1-0 win over Arsenal was fortunate to say the least, and at the moment, any top six ambitions appear to be unrealistic.

Leeds have been up and down in 2021, but they have won four of the last seven in the Premier League, including two solid home victories against Crystal Palace and Southampton, and they should be strong enough to pick up the win here.

Bet 2: Back Leicester to beat Bristol at 9/2

Both of these sides have suffered important international absences, but Leicester seem to be coping better, and they could be worth a bet here.

Bristol's fragility was underlined by their performance against London Irish last weekend when they led 31-13 at the break but were left hanging on for a draw as their opponent's greater bench strength came to bear.

By contrast, Leicester were far more impressive in disposing of Wasps, putting on a steamrolling display of controlled kicking and powerful back row running, and a repetition of that performance could be enough here.

Bet 3: Back John Higgins to beat Kyren Wilson at 17/20

With an out-of-sorts Ronnie O'Sullivan waiting in Sunday's final, Kyren Wilson and John Higgins know this is an ideal opportunity to claim one of snooker's big prizes, but it is hard to see past Higgins.

Wilson sprang an upset in the quarter finals, beating Neil Robertson, but he had form against the Australian, having whitewashed him last season, whereas Higgins will be a far tougher nut to crack.

The world number six fought hard to overcome old rival Mark Williams in the quarter finals, but he was in imperious form against Mark Selby in the semis, thrashing him 6-0 to reach the final of this tournament for the first time. Wilson is likely to put up a strong challenge, but I'm siding with Higgins in this one.

Total Odds for this multiple: 22/1




