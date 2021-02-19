Saturday Sports Multiple: A Chelsea win the headline in a 7/2 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Chelsea to beat Southampton at 8/11

Pundits still deride Chelsea for the frequency with which they change their managers, yet judged on trophies and top-four finishes, their approach has clearly been successful, and in Thomas Tuchel, they have made another good move.

Under Tuchel, the same set of players who had lost five of their previous eight has picked up 13 points in five games, conceding just one goal along the way.

And it's hard to find a reason to oppose another Chelsea win this weekend. After a solid win against Liverpool, the Saints have recorded six consecutive defeats and are heading rapidly in the wrong direction. Back the new-look visitors to take full advantage and pick up another three points.

Bet 2: Back Harlequins to beat Sale at 4/6

Both sides have been affected by international call-ups, but we can still look forward to a fascinating encounter between top-four contenders at the Stoop on Saturday.

Sale have shown themselves to be effective on the road this year, with wins at Gloucester, Leicester and Bristol and will be determined to open a gap over their closest rivals in the Premiership table.

But Harlequins will also go into this match with plenty of confidence. After an uncertain start to the campaign, they've won three of their last four, beating Leicester, Bath and Wasps and are arguably the tournament's form side. They are a relatively short price here, but I think that is justified and I'll be siding with the home team.

Bet 3: Back Karachi Kings to beat Quetta Gladiators at 8/13

The Pakistan Super League is back and defending champions Karachi Kings are once again expected to be the team to beat.

Although they will be without Alex Hales and Cameron Delport this time, they have plenty of Twenty20 experience in their ranks, with Dan Christian, Colin Ingram and Joe Clarke, as well as boasting last year's leading run scorer Babar Azam, rising star Danish Aziz and the dangerous Mohammed Amir.

Quetta's squad looks less balanced, with one or two big names (Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn, Faf du Plessis) and a clutch of promising youngsters, but little in-between. Gayle alone can help them win their share in this tournament, but the Kings look a more solid betting option here.

