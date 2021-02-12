Saturday Sports Multiple: A Liverpool win the headline in a 14/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Liverpool to beat Leicester at 11/10

Liverpool's title challenge is dissolving before our eyes, but they aren't quite finished yet and can make a statement against Leicester on Saturday.

The Reds were thrashed by Manchester City at the weekend but it wasn't until City went 2-1 up on 73 minutes that the game got away from them, and goalkeeper Alisson is surely unlikely to turn in another performance that bad for a while.

It is also worth noting that five of Leicester's six defeats have come at home this season, an unusual stat that will give the visitors hope. A win here would put Liverpool in sight of the top two and with their star front line back in full effect, I'll be siding with Jurgen Klopp's men this weekend.

Bet 2: Back Wellington to beat Canterbury at 8/13

Wellington have been the most successful side in the Super Smash T20 tournament, with six wins, three of which came in the last six seasons, and they are the strong favourites to defend their title in Saturday's final.

Canterbury showed plenty of fight to reach this stage, having finished third in the league table, and they had Daryl Mitchell to thank for a man of the match performance that enabled them to sneak past Central Stags in the Preliminary Final.

But they will have to reach a new level to beat table topping Wellington, who finished the first stage of the competition with a 9-1 win-loss record. When last in action, they posted a mammoth 230 in a crushing win over Auckland, and with a week off to prepare, they look like a solid bet here.

Bet 3: Back Wales to beat Scotland at 21/10

After a famous win at Twickenham, Scotland are on a high but they don't appeal at short odds to follow up against Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday.

The visitors may be going through a prolonged rebuilding phase, but they showed their mettle in a hard-fought win over Ireland to kick off their 2021 campaign and will relish the fact that the pressure and attention is on their opponents here.

Scotland's recent home record in this tournament is also surprisingly poor. They've lost to all three of their Triple Crown opponents on their own turf over the last two editions, including an 18-11 defeat against Wales two years ago. This is sure to be tighter, but at these odds, I'll be siding with the men in red.

Total Odds for this multiple: 14/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



